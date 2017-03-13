Monday, March 13, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

After $1.2bn, CBN to pump fresh dollars into FX market

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
After $1.2bn, CBN to pump fresh dollars into FX market
March 13
08:40 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The Central Bank of Nigeria will be pumping fresh dollars into the foreign exchange market this week, TheCable has learnt.

In the past two weeks, the CBN pumped $1.2 billion into the foreign exchange market to stem liquidity challenges faced by businesses and individuals across the nation.

Isaac Okorafor, the bank’s spokesperson, confirmed the proposed action of the CBN, further stating that the bank is resolute in its decision to stabilise the naira and leave speculators with regrets.

Okorafor also cautioned dealers in foreign exchange not to engage in any unwholesome practice that is detrimental to smooth operations in the market, warning that the CBN would impose heavy sanctions on any organization or official involved in such act.

The CBN on Thursday pumped in fresh $170 million into the foreign exchange market, as foreign reserves hit 2017 high.

The bank offered the sum of $100,000,000 as wholesale interventions, while it gave another $70,000,000 to meet requests for business and personal travel allowances.

The nation’s foreign reserves hit 2017 high of $30 billion on Wednesday, the second time the reserves is crossing the $30 billion mark since Buhari took office in May, 2015.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ladi
    Ladi March 13, 11:28

    My question since the CBN so called intervention is why bring the PTA/BTA etc rate to N375/$1 and not at the official N305/$1? Why not intervene and keep the rate at N305/$1, this to me is real intervention, that will definitely hurt the currency speculators, including those within CBN and their collaborators.
    I wish CBN has answers…

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 13, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.88384.28336.07
LAGOS455566460
KANO455565460
PH457570465
ABUJA455565450
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.