12 killed as suicide bombers hit Borno

The Borno police command says five Boko Haram insurgents killed 12 people in multiple suicide attacks in Dalori, a village near Maiduguri, capital of the state.

Victor Isuku, spokesman of the command, said the first attack happened around 8:30 pm on Sunday. when five female suicide bombers detonated improvised explosive device (IEDs), strapped to their bodies.

He said the first attacker detonated her bomb near a mosque, killing seven persons, while the second detonated her own in a house, killing five people.

“Two other suicide bombers detonated within the same vicinity, killing themselves only. A total of seventeen persons including the five suicide bombers died, while eleven persons sustained injuries and were rushed to UMTH,” Isuku said.

He added the police explosive ordinance device (EOD) team were immediately mobilised to the scene and normalcy has since been restored.