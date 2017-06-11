14 states ‘to adopt’ Osun social protection model

Advertisement

At least 14 states in Nigeria have demonstrated their willingness to imbibe the model used by Osun state government in its social protection programmes.

The states are Bayelsa, Bauchi, Enugu, Lagos, Katsina, Ondo, Sokoto, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Kebbi, Anambra, Benue, Delta and Zamfara.

Top officials from these states attended the study tour of social protection programmes of Osun and commended Rauf Aregbesola, governor of the state, for affecting the lives of the downtrodden.

The study tour, which was organised by the United Nations Children Fund, (UNICEF), provided the opportunity for commissioners, permanent secretaries, heads of service and other bureaucrats from the 14 states to study the model used by the Aregbesola administration.

After the study, Abubakar Idris, Kebbi state head of service; Shehu Kakale, commissioner for health, Sokoto state; Moukhtar Lugga, Zamfara state commissioner for education, and James Agbo, Benue state permanent secretary for planning commission, lauded the Osun government.

Addressing the participants, Charles Akinola, director-general of the office of economic development and partnership in Osun, explained that the social protection programmes of the state had helped to ameliorate poverty and improve the well-being of the citizens.

“About two years ago, Osun government had collaboration with UNICEF on the need to strengthen the state’s social protection programme,” he said.

“Today, the visit of the leadership of the UNICEF to Osun is a demonstration of the robust relationship, between the organisation and the state. The idea behind this partnership is to consolidate on the Osun’s social protection programmes, which has been the central concern of this administration.

“Thirteen of these projects would be discussed and shared with the visiting team from the states. We have been encouraged with what UNICEF had done in ensuring a mutually-beneficial partnership.”

Annefrida Kisessa-Mkusa, chief of field services and operations, rated Osun social protection programmes among the best in the country.

“I have visited about 15 to 20 states in Nigeria and since I have been visiting, I have not seen a leader like Aregbesola with rare passion for people’s welfare,” she said.

“I have seen your passion to banish poverty, banish hunger, restore healthy living, and promote functional and quality education for your people among others. I have seen your passion to develop your people and your state. I am really proud of your achievements because I have seen your indelible legacies in all sectors.

“With what I have seen, it is clear that Osun has shown that education is the key to development. Your programmes are no doubt centred on the people as your social protection projects are designed to better the lives of your people, especially the less privileged, vulnerable and downtrodden.

“All these have direct impact and reflection of your initiatives like O’MEAL, O’YES, O’HUB, O’REAP, O’AMBULANCE, among others as we all attested to during the course of this visit. I am also happy because all the achievements of this state are properly and accurately documented. I have seen that Osun has genuine statistics and data base for all its programmes.

“I have seen rare difference in governance in the case of Osun because, since I have been visiting states, Osun is the only state where sanitation takes precedence in the activities of the government as everywhere I have visited was clean and streets tidy even more than some of Abuja streets.

“Osun is a place I will like to be. I am very impressed with the quality of Osun Social Protection Programme. This shows the quality of Aregbesola’s leadership. It shows that Aregbesola is a very good leader and a symbol of service to humanity. I have come, I have seen and I have many memories to talk about.”