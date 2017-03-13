Monday, March 13, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

15 killed as truck conveying cows plunges into river in Adamawa

15 killed as truck conveying cows plunges into river in Adamawa
March 13
15:04 2017
At least fifteen persons lost their lives when a truck conveying cows and passengers lost control and fell into a river in Adamawa state.

Adegoke Adetunji, Adamawa sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed this to NAN, saying the incident happened on Sunday.

Adetunji said before the arrival of the FRSC, the victims had been evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, and specialists hospital, Yola.

He said said the number of injured persons was yet to be ascertained.

“I received a call at about 22:00hours on Sunday that there was a crash on Ngurore Bridge on Yola-Numan highway,” he said.

“On arrival at the scene, we discovered that it was a truck carrying cows and passengers that lost control and fell into the drying river.”

According to Adetunji, six dead bodies were deposited at the federal medical centre and nine at the specialists hospital.

He advised motorists to desist from driving at night and to avoid transporting humans and animals in the same vehicle.

Copyright 2017 TheCable.
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. kababa NUMAN
    kababa NUMAN March 13, 17:20

    Your comment..people who los life dr mdn 70 dont se fiftin

