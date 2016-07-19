29-year-old ‘IBB’ becomes NANS president

Advertisement

Chinonso Obasi, a 29-year-old graduate student of Ebonyi State University better known as IBB, has emerged president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Obasi became the 31st president of the association in an election held in Gombe state on Tuesday.

He was la‎ter received by the governor of Gombe state in a brief ceremony.

Obasi was born on April 27, 1987 to the family of Ogbonnaya Obasi in Ugoni Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state.

He attended Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana from 2005 to 2010, where he became the director of “socials” of the mechanical engineering department (2006); special adviser to the SUG caretaker committee chairman(2007) and SUG president (2009/2010).

He proceeded to the Petroleum Institute, Effurun Delta state(2011) where he became the NANS zone B coordinator.

He is a graduate of mechanical engineering production, and he is currently studying for a master’s degree at Ebonyi State University.