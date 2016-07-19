Saturday, February 25, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

29-year-old ‘IBB’ becomes NANS president

July 19
20:19 2016
Chinonso Obasi, a 29-year-old graduate student of Ebonyi State University better known as IBB, has emerged president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Obasi became the 31st president of the association in an election held in Gombe state on Tuesday.

He was la‎ter received by the governor of Gombe state in a brief ceremony.

NANS President 2

Obasi was born on April 27, 1987 to the family of Ogbonnaya Obasi in Ugoni Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state.

He attended  Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana from 2005 to 2010, where he became the director of “socials” of the mechanical engineering department (2006); special adviser to the SUG caretaker committee chairman(2007) and SUG president (2009/2010).

He proceeded to the Petroleum Institute, Effurun Delta state(2011) where he became the NANS zone B coordinator.

He is a graduate of mechanical engineering production, and he is currently studying for a master’s degree at Ebonyi State University.

Social Comments

3 Comments

  1. Jude megbe
    Jude megbe July 20, 12:45

    I didn’t know early that this Obasi Chinonso IBB is contesting to be NANS President if not I will have provide evidence in writing and bear witness anywhere. this guy embezzlement of the SUG fund when he was the 2010 SUG president of Akanu Ibiam federal polytechnic, unwana, ebonyi state. he did not go for youth service as the institution with his result and the panel indicted him of fraud to about 7.5million naira. that was when he left the school to PTI warri. he should not be allowed to govern NANS. I have evidence and witnesses against him or you can go to the school and verify my claim.

  2. okpani nkama
    okpani nkama February 25, 05:17

    you claimed right. I was also a student of the same school. but they said he graduated from ebsu. he didn’t winn the nans president per say. they claim a vote of confidence was passed to him during the nans 2016 election in gombe state. how come after all his act during the election.

