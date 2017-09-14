Friday, September 15, 2017
‘4 killed, 15 arrested, dog gunned down’ — Kanu’s brother gives update on military ‘visit’
September 14
20:31 2017
The younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), says four persons were killed and 15 arrested in the “invasion” of Kanu’s house on Thursday by soldiers.

Emmanuel Kanu, who is also known as “fine boy”, said the soldiers did not find his brother — thought to be the target of the visit.

TheCable could not independently confirm his claims.

The spokesman of 14 Brigade Ohafia, Oyegoke Gbadamosi, a major, declined to speak while the deputy director, army public relations 82 Division Enugu, Sagir Musa, a colonel, did not pick his call.

TheCable also called the lines of Operation Python Dance II in Abia but there was no response.

The four persons allegedly killed are thought to be members of IPOB, and, if confirmed, would bring to six the total number of reported fatalities on Thursday alone.

Earlier in the day, soldiers reportedly killed two persons and took the bodies away.

“Fine Boy” said his father’s dog was gunned down by the soldiers while the palace was desecrated.

Award plaques belonging to Eze Israel Kanu, the father, were reportedly seized by the soldiers.

Kanu’s whereabouts are now unknown.

  1. olu
    olu September 15, 05:17

    The person called Kanu is an opportunist Soldiers ought to have delt with him before now when people are jobless they do all nonsense. Put him in custody

