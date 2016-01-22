Thursday, March 2, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

5 Africans who signed Sony deals before Davido

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
5 Africans who signed Sony deals before Davido
January 22
19:36 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

News of a deal with Sony Music Entertainment, an American music corporation, was shared by David Adedeji Adeleke, a Nigerian Afropop artiste popularly known as Davido, in the late hours of Thursday.

Contrary to the statement made by Davido that he was the first African to sign a global record deal, here is a list of five other Africans who got global deals from Sony Music Entertainment before Davido.

NNEKA EGBUNA

Nneka

The Nigerian-German hip hop/soul singer was born in Warri in December, 1980. The artiste, who sings in both Igbo and English, released her debut album ‘Victim of Truth’ in 2005. She has citied Fela Kuti and Bob Marley as sources of inspiration for her.

LONCVILLE

Lonceville

This is a South African band made up of identical twin brothers, Andrew and Brian Chaplin. The 26-year-old twins released their debut album Sun in My Pocket in February 2010. The duo began their musical career in 2009 and got a deal with Sony Music Entertainment in September 2010.

NAKAAYA SUMARI

nakaaya2bc

The Tanzanian singer and rapper was a participant in Tusker Project Fame in 2006. The 34-year-old musician released her debut album ‘Nervous Conditions’ in February 2008. She signed a record deal with Sony Music Entertainment in 2009 after a tour in Denmark.

NATHALIE MAKOMA

Nathalie

A runner-up in the fourth season of the Dutch Idols singing competition, the Congolese singer began her musical career in 1993 with her family group, Nouveau Testament. The 34-year-old singer quit the band in 2002 to begin her solo career. She got a deal with Sony Music Entertainment formerly Sony BMG in 2008, which she quit in 2010.

NATHAN RO

Nathan Ro

Born Jonathan Ross, the South African musician is the lead singer live performing band, Lonehill Estate. The 33-year-old singer was the runner-up in the 2004 M-Net reality show Project Fame. He secured a Sony BMG deal in 2004.

Other artistes who have gotten deals with Sony include Keko (Uganda) and Sade Adu with various African artistes getting deals from Sony’s subsidiaries.

These artistes include D’banj (Nigeria), AKA (South Africa), Toya Delazy (South Africa).

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
DavidoSony
Advertisement

Social Comments

3 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. ridlat007
    ridlat007 February 05, 11:41

    i have always known that you will the most important musician ever in nigeian music industry now you are even in the world global now…davido more blessing.

    Reply to this comment
  2. Tosqueno
    Tosqueno October 22, 08:20

    Lol, instead of thinking abouthow to make a bettter move for your record label, ilovewizkid,

    Reply to this comment
  3. bountysoldier
    bountysoldier March 02, 11:17

    Your comment..i’m an up coming artist i play ultra mordern afto.i need exposure pls help me grow,like other teal artists.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 01, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00389.68331.88
LAGOS440500450
KANO430520460
PH450570480
ABUJA440520450
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.