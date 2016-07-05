Wednesday, September 6, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

5 things to know about the new JAMB point-based admission

5 things to know about the new JAMB point-based admission
July 05
09:23 2016
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has adopted the point system option as the basis for its admission process for 2016.

The new modality was agreed upon after a weeklong meeting between JAMB, universities and other tertiary institutions’ administrators.

The admission process would work for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates and direct entry students while universities are to charge fees for screening of candidates at the end of the process for admission.

JAMB’s provisional admission must precede university’s

Before a candidate can be considered for screening, he/she must have been offered a provisional admission by JAMB.

What this means is that without a provisional admission from JAMB, a candidate is ineligible for consideration by any tertiary institution.

Admission to depend on points

JAMB’s provisional admission will now depend on the tally of points attained by a candidate.

The points are evenly spread out between a candidate’s O’ Level and JAMB results “to provide a level-playing field for all”, JAMB management says.

One sitting still has the upper hand

“In the first case, any candidate who submits only one result which contains his/her relevant subjects already has 10 points. The exam could be NECO, WASSCE, November/December WASSCE etc, but any candidate who has two sittings only gets 2 points.”

In essence, a candidate who has only one sitting is likely to get more points than those who have multiple sittings.

Cutoff marks to be in form of “points” not “marks”

“Cutoff marks will be released by the institutions this year in the form of points and not marks.”

“If a school declares its cutoff mark for Medicine as 90 points and JAMB grants a candidate with 250 a provisional admission but his/her total points falls short of the 90 points, then he/she will lose the admission. So the provisional admission is just a means to an end, not the end in itself.”

How the point system works

The candidate’s total points are gotten from the ‘O’ Level grades and JAMB scores’.

Each grade would have its equivalent point; A=6 marks, B=4 marks, C=3 marks, so the better the candidates’ O’ Level grades, the better his or her chances of securing admission.

The next point is the UTME scores where each score range has its equivalent point which can be summarised thus: a candidate with 180-185 gets 20 points; a candidate with 186-190 gets 21 points; a candidate who gets between 200-250 in JAMB has 24-33 points while that who scores 300-400 is entitled to 44-60 points.

JAMB says tertiary institutions are allowed to charge candidates fees for screening.

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
  1. Tharapkid
    Tharapkid July 05, 12:59

    rubbish in fact am not OK wt this principle of admission how many number of people will b admitted for God sake Nigeria de only want to kill all this young ones destiny think be you guys should start in fact when is the provisional admission coming out?

    • Lasbury
      Lasbury July 05, 18:22

      I believe the essence is to ensure admission is given only on merit and not on VC’s list or governors list

  2. ugobest
    ugobest July 05, 14:03

    Your comment..when will we be expecting the admission

  3. dprince4christ
    dprince4christ July 05, 14:20

    *My thought*
    which means intelligent students who wrote O level 2x and made C’s all through will hardly gain admission because those that did “expo” and scored A’s and B’s in one sitting will have upper hand.
    o mehn d process com evn hard pass now bcos evn wen jamb gives u provincial admission, it doesn’t mean u will end up being admitted. then what’s the need?
    besides you will still pay money for screening

    • Nick
      Nick July 06, 17:40

      Jamb should increase the points for two sittings…it’s because it puts those with 2 sittings on much disadvantage..if checked it’s equivalent to minusing 35marks from their jamb score

  4. Sky
    Sky July 05, 15:01

    Just hoping dat any strategy they implement go favor me nd ma guys…

  5. benny
    benny July 05, 15:24

    Your comment..honestly, it’s monotonous Haven suspended & cancelled post utme,I thought they wanted to make things easier yet, it has become the worse modality so far than be 4.is this what they were commending the FG effort? now it has become load & burden to great future Nigerian students .I don’t think Nigeria will obtain the quality /standard they are looking for. let’s continue praying to our God to help us.good day Nigeria

  6. yoyo
    yoyo July 05, 15:28

    Am Nt happy dis system of admission bcuz O level is Nt an exam. No body can proudly come dat he/she did ssce exam on thier own

  7. simi
    simi July 05, 16:42

    jezzz… I hope dis system of admission favour me ….they should at least make things easier not harder….cause I don’t understand.

  8. besmart
    besmart July 05, 16:49

    Your comment..this method will downgrade the value of education were by the intelligent and great students will be forsaking for the dulls. Nigeria I am sorry for

  9. Ricardo
    Ricardo July 05, 17:26

    Out off your relevant subject if u have 1 D7 are they going to reduce the points to 2 if C=3, B=4 and A=6 ?

  10. Divine
    Divine July 05, 17:43

    God is in control of all things any way it goes it wil favour me amen. Please they shld nt look dwn on peeps with C’s.

  11. kay
    kay July 05, 18:42

    Father save your children for they don’t know what they’re doing no more..
    #confused people…

  12. CHIZURUM
    CHIZURUM July 05, 20:29

    this system is somehow difficult

  13. Festo
    Festo July 05, 23:49

    In fact am stil confuse about system but god shall helpqYour comment..

  14. Roosevelt Abasi
    Roosevelt Abasi July 06, 03:23

    This will increase Exam malpractice.Every one will strive for the As, although it will encourage bright ones to work harder.

  15. J c ozioko
    J c ozioko July 06, 09:31

    What of those candidates awaiting waec/neco results? This process poínt of admission by jamb will kill tertiary institutions in nigeria.. Jamb score is enough for admission

  16. mankind
    mankind July 06, 13:35

    @ yoyo if you are help to pass your exams all are not the same mind speechcos the international body are watching and spoil the images of waec

  17. Countpay
    Countpay July 06, 16:39

    You are right bros, they want to kill our futures.

  18. Countpay
    Countpay July 06, 16:48

    4rm grace to grass, killing the futures of the ones, well God will c us through, amen.

  19. Nick
    Nick July 06, 17:36

    Jamb should increase the points for two sittings…it’s because it puts those with 2 sittings on much disadvantage..if checked it’s equivalent to minusing 35marks from their jamb score

  20. galvin
    galvin July 06, 17:49

    No just for 2 sittings

  21. jada
    jada July 06, 22:23

    hmmmmm this policy will never please a
    common Nigerian. Crz only private school students are passing there O-level …

  22. Archy
    Archy July 07, 15:13

    Ahahahahahahhhhhhh this is notin bt craziness, hw cum one sitting 10points and 2sitting 2points. Plsss what ratio is dat, ratio 10:2 (80% to 20%), ahahhahhh let fear god ooooo, we dat we ar using 2sitting what will be our fate, no guarantee of securing admission, this is unfare

  23. Henryoz
    Henryoz July 10, 00:13

    It’s good ooo but jamb really made this announcement very late. If dis should be the case why not say it earlier before SSCE started now admission frustration will increase for some who didn’t preper so much for their exams

  24. Master U Joshua
    Master U Joshua July 11, 09:36

    All i believe is that no-matter how is comes my dreams must surely come true.but been thinking that the process will favor student not knowing that is bit harder than post utme.well there is God.

  25. nadobrainzzz
    nadobrainzzz July 28, 12:39

    Let’s jst pray n hope it favours us!!Nigeria isn’t rili doin alryt NW,its de grace of God dat wil speak 4 us

  26. kellen
    kellen August 07, 11:01

    I just pray dat no mater wat….
    God will be wit us all….

  27. chidex
    chidex May 26, 14:07

    Na wa oo..hw will 2 sittings jst be two points whereas 1 sittin is 10 points,…you guyz shld have mercy….this will surely increase the rate of exam malpractice in Nigeria extremenly……at leasr,the points should be raised…..it too low..even if itz jst one subject d individual need….sobz..

  28. The flash
    The flash May 28, 22:38

    Why can’t jamb just says whatever u get in jamb divided by 400 then multiply by 60

  29. Nora
    Nora September 06, 17:16

    What if you put two siting in jamb, then while registering for the screening you put one sitting, will they accept?

