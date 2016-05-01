5 things to remember about Gbenga Adeboye

Advertisement

Gbenga Adeboye, late comedian and broadcaster popularly known as ‘Mr Funwontan’, hit stardom before comedy became a big industry.

The ace broadcaster and master of ceremony, died on April 30, 2003, after losing the battle to a kidney-related ailment.

Here are five things we remember about the multi-talented comedian.

HIS NUMEROUS NAMES

At birth, he was known as Elijah Oluwagbemiga Adeboye, but as at the time of his death, it became difficult to keep track of his names.

The names were as a result of his exploits in humour and music.

Some of the names are Funwontan, Alhaji Pastor Oluwo, Abefe, Jengbetiele, Itu baba Ita, Alaye mi Gbengulo.

MAN OF MANY TALENTS

Before his death, he was a versatile entertainer. An orator, comedian, master of ceremony, broadcaster and songwriter.

His programmme on Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation gave him the pseudo-name Funwontan.

Some of his songs did not go the usual ‘words and melody’ way, as he carved his own style of singing.

MENTOR TO MANY TALENTS

During his lifetime and at his death, he was described as a generous and carefree person.

Alaye mi Gbengulo, as he was called by fans, was a mentor to many. Some of those who hold him in high esteem are: Abbey Fagboro, Ereke ni Soobu, Bashiru Adisa better known as Baba Gboin.

Fathia Balogun, Nollywood actress hit limelight when she featured as a dancer in one of his music videos.

WEDNESDAY MAN

In her album titled ‘Omo Majemu’ translated as ‘Convenant Child’, Seun Adeboye, his sister, narrated how he lived before he hit limelight and how Wednesday was special in his life.

According to her, Gbenga Adeboye was born on Wednesday, September 30, 1959; began his education on Wednesday, had his first trip to America on Wednesday, and his first radio programme on a Wednesday.

He died on Wednesday, April 30, 2003 and was buried on Wednesday, May 14, 2003.

EXPLOITS WITH DEATH

Tales of his exploits with death, which he narrated in one of his albums sparked controversies. According to him, he died and had an encounter with God.

Adeboye claimed to have been sent back to the earth by God to complete his unfinished business and was instructed to be buried with his Bible and hymn book.