Sunday, February 19, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 18, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:All Share Index 25,164.91Deals 2,713.00Volume 480,000,153.00Value 1,979,409,018.81Market Cap 8,709,099,857,643.21 TOP GAINERSTOTAL 273.01 (2.9)NB 115 (1.98)JBERGER 38.39 (1.82)PZ 13.39 (1.23)PRESCO 47.01 (1.01)TOP LOSERSFO 59.21 (-3.11)UAC-PROP 1.94 (-0.1)CUSTODYNS 3.24 (-0.08)GUINNESS 60.95 (-0.05)FBNH 3.3 (-0.04)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.5£GBP 378.0368EURO 324.2316SWISS FRANC 304.7438YEN 2.6966Selling: $USD 305.5£GBP 379.2783EURO 325.2964SWISS FRANC 305.7446YEN 2.7055CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.86Natural Gas 2.847 (-0.007)Gold 1240.20 (-1.40)Silver 18.035 (-0.039)Copper 2.7055 (-0.013)Wheat 444.75 (-3.00)Coffee 149.00 (0.60)Cotton 73.62 (-1.39)Cocoa 2009.00 (-33.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

50,000 youths march, hold ‘marathon prayer’ for Buhari in Daura

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
50,000 youths march, hold ‘marathon prayer’ for Buhari in Daura
February 18
17:25 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

About 50,000 youths in Daura, Daura local government area of Katsina state on Saturday, rallied in solidarity with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the youths rallied under the auspices of an NGO, “Buhari Youth Congress for Change.”

Musa Badamasi, the secretary of the NGO, told NAN that the rally was accompanied with marathon prayer.

He said the youth found it necessary to organise the rally to make their position known on the style of governance by Buhari.

Badamasi described most of the speculations regarding the health of Buhari as nothing but calculated attempts to tarnish the image of his administration.

Badamasi assured that the NGO would continue to rally round Buhari to enable him continue the good work he had been doing for the nation.

Sani Altine, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chapter in the local government, commended the youths for organising the rally and prayed for the safe return of the president.

He said the chapter would continue to support the policies and programmes of the federal government.

Musa Abdullahi, the Daura conal vice-chairman of APC, also commended the youth and assured them of the party’s support whenever the need arose.

He said Buhari was in good health, stressing that “last week, we were in contact with him through telephone.”

Since the departure of Buhari to London on medical vacation, the people of Daura local government have resorted to prayers in mosques and other places of worship invoking God’s intervention for his safe return to the country.

Daura is the hometown of the Nigerian president.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
DauraPresident Muhammadu Buharisolidarity rally
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Nick
    Nick February 19, 03:50

    Very funny, the police let 50,000 people March in daura but didn’t let people March in Lagos protesting bad governance, Where is the friendship here, are the police biased?

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

Feb 17, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.12391.22335.51
LAGOS517630540
KANO517627537
PH516630542
ABUJA517630540
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.