50,000 youths march, hold ‘marathon prayer’ for Buhari in Daura

Advertisement

About 50,000 youths in Daura, Daura local government area of Katsina state on Saturday, rallied in solidarity with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the youths rallied under the auspices of an NGO, “Buhari Youth Congress for Change.”

Musa Badamasi, the secretary of the NGO, told NAN that the rally was accompanied with marathon prayer.

He said the youth found it necessary to organise the rally to make their position known on the style of governance by Buhari.

Badamasi described most of the speculations regarding the health of Buhari as nothing but calculated attempts to tarnish the image of his administration.

Badamasi assured that the NGO would continue to rally round Buhari to enable him continue the good work he had been doing for the nation.

Sani Altine, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chapter in the local government, commended the youths for organising the rally and prayed for the safe return of the president.

He said the chapter would continue to support the policies and programmes of the federal government.

Musa Abdullahi, the Daura conal vice-chairman of APC, also commended the youth and assured them of the party’s support whenever the need arose.

He said Buhari was in good health, stressing that “last week, we were in contact with him through telephone.”

Since the departure of Buhari to London on medical vacation, the people of Daura local government have resorted to prayers in mosques and other places of worship invoking God’s intervention for his safe return to the country.

Daura is the hometown of the Nigerian president.