86 associations apply for registration as political parties

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
MARCH 15, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,284.56 Deals 2,543.00 Volume 227,757,045.00 Value 928,498,238.62Market Cap 8,750,506,426,690.02TOP GAINERS SEPLAT 399 (19) NB 131 (1) FO 50 (0.91) GUARANTY 25.5 (0.5) DANGCEM 160.5 (0.5) TOP LOSERS WAPCO 34.5 (-1.78) ETI 10 (-0.5) NASCON 6.65 (-0.35) JBERGER 39.95 (-0.3) CAP 28.01 (-0.11) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305 GBP 372.893 EURO 325.557 SWISS FRANC 302.4893 YEN 2.6607 Selling:$USD 306 £GBP 374.1156 EURO 326.6244 SWISS FRANC 303.4811 YEN 2.6695 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.43 Natural Gas 2.951 (-0.092) Gold 1203.30 (0.2001) Silver 16.955 (-0.017) Copper 2.6435 (0.018) Wheat 429.50 (-1.00) Coffee 141.25 (-1.10) Cotton 77.14 (0.27) Cocoa 2053.00 (36.00)
March 15
07:54 2017
Eighty-six political associations have applied for registration as political parties, Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said.

Yakubu made this known on Tuesday during the quarterly consultative meeting with leaders of political parties at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

“Today’s quarterly meeting brings together INEC and political parties in order to discuss a number of pertinent issues in the management of our democracy,” he said.

Political Parties are the only vehicles by which persons can contest for elective positions in our country. This means parties are central to our democracy.”

He also welcomed back 10 political parties that were deregistered after the 2015 general elections but were later reinstated by court orders.

The reinstated parties are: Better Nigerian Peoples Party (BNPP); Peoples Redemption Party (PRP); Peoples Progressive Party (PPP), Democratic Alternatives (DA), National Action Council (NAC), National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP), Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN), National Conscience Party (NCP), Nigerian Elements progressive Party (NEPP), National Unity Party (NUP).

Yakubu said: “As always, INEC will abide by court orders on this one and all other matters.”

The total number of registered political parties in Nigeria presently stands at 40.

  1. diyaadeogun
    diyaadeogun March 15, 08:57

    As a deliberate action policy INEC should register political associations promoted by youths (18 to 40)years old

Exchange Rates

March 14, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75381.82334.92
LAGOS455550465
KANO455550465
PH457560470
ABUJA455555470
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
