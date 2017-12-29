Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has sympathised with Nigerians over the persistent scarcity of fuel.In the last three weeks, Nigerians have been experiencing hardship at filling stations.TheCable had reported how some motorists passed the night at filling stations just to be able to get fuel.Commenting via his Twitter handle, Abubakar expressed his heartfelt sympathy."My heart goes out to everyone struggling to see [...]