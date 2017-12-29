Former Super Eagles striker Tijjani Babangida says Argentina may have an upper hand over Nigeria at the World Cup if star player, Lionel Messi, is fielded.According to Tijjani, the onus is on Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to fashion out a way to defeat Argentina at the World Cup, and not just during friendly matches.Argentina and Nigeria have met in [...]
Nigeria lost 27.1 million barrels of crude oil produced in 2015 despite huge expenses on industry security, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed.Added to the $25 million worth of crude that the Pipelines and Product Management Company (PPMC) reported as lost, the total comes to $1.45 billion for that year alone.Losses are usually attributed to militant attacks, outright [...]
Confidential internal documents of Royal Dutch Shell suggest that the oil giant capitalised on the 2011 presidential election to arm-twist the federal government into a "cheap" deal over the sale of the disputed OPL 245.The international oil company also used an arbitration case it filed with the International Centre for the Settlement of International Disputes (ICSID), an organ of the World Bank, [...]
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has suspended service boat operations in all its pilotage districts.Abdullahi Goje, general manager, NPA corporate and strategic communications, who announced this in a statement, said the situation would remain so until the full settlement of debts accruing from unpaid pilotage dues by international oil companies (IOCs) and other beneficiaries of the service.The NPA said it [...]
BY BIN ZAKThe Nigerian political setting is bedevilled with numerous obstacles. But a visit to her political history would serve as illumination to the source and panacea to these problems. The political epoch in Nigeria can be classified into three phrases; the pre-colonial epoch, the colonial epoch and the post-colonial epoch.The pre-colonial epoch was a period before the advent of [...]
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to tell Nigerians the truth about the payment of the "so-called" fuel subsidy.The opposition party's charge is coming days after Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) bears the cost of fuel subsidy and not the federal government.In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan, the [...]
Stuart Symington, United States (US) ambassador to Nigeria, has presented letters of offer and acceptance (LOA) to the Nigerian air force (NAF) for the planned sale of the A29 Super Tucano warplane.The presentation was made to Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff, at NAF headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.In April, the US government approved the sale of 12 Super Tucano [...]
Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, says Maikanti Baru, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum, deceived Nigerians by saying there was enough fuel to supply consumers.In a statement on Monday, Falana said despite the assurance given by the duo, the scarcity of the product has persisted, causing some people [...]
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says it is a shame that Nigerians are celebrating Christmas in discomfort.Laolu Akande, spokesman of the vice-president, quoted Osinbajo as saying this when he visited two filling stations in Lagos.During surprise visits to Oando filling station in Lekki and Hayden Petrol station, Victoria Island, Osinbajo said the situation is "deeply regretted" and expressed optimism that the new [...]
Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor, says it is worrisome that President Muhammadu Buhari and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are "acting like all is well with Nigeria".Speaking on the scarcity of fuel in the country, Fayose said it should be clear to Nigerians that Buhari lacks "the required capacity to perform".The governor wondered why Nigerians "cannot celebrate" [...]
Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor, says 89 percent of Nigerians are not happy.In an interview with Vanguard,Okorocha said the statistics spurred him to establish the ministry of happiness and purpose fulfillment in the state.Okorocha said the ministry of happiness is key, and should be established by all governments before any other ministry.He also suggested that “Happiness 101” should be introduced [...]
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has sympathised with Nigerians over the persistent scarcity of fuel.In the last three weeks, Nigerians have been experiencing hardship at filling stations.TheCable had reported how some motorists passed the night at filling stations just to be able to get fuel.Commenting via his Twitter handle, Abubakar expressed his heartfelt sympathy."My heart goes out to everyone struggling to see [...]
The White House has denied that President Donald Trump made a disparaging comment about Nigerians.The New York Times had quoted Trump as saying Nigerians never return to their huts after seeing America.The American leader was reported to have said this in reaction to the rising number of migrants in the US.But the White House has described the report as "lies based [...]
President Donald Trump has tongue lashed countries with immigrants in the US, according to a New York Times report.In a meeting he reportedly attended in June at the Oval Office, Trump was quoted to have said Nigerians refuse to “return to their huts” after seeing America.He was also quoted to have said immigrants from Haiti “all have AIDS”, while describing [...]
Miss Adamawa, Mildred Ehiguese, was crowned the new Miss Nigeria on Friday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.She became the 41st Miss Nigeria having competed fiercely against 35 others. [...]
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the economy of Nigeria is still vulnerable in spite of the country exiting recession.In a statement by Raphael Ranspach, the organisation’s media and press officer, IMF welcomed the federal government’s actions to improve the power sector and business environment under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan. EGRP.The fund explained that macroeconomic and structural reforms [...]