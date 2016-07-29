UPDATED: A lady is SUG president in northern Nigeria – for the ‘first time in 30 years’

Amina Yahaya has achieved the feat of becoming the first female student union leader in northern Nigeria — for the first time in more than three decades.
Aside breaking the norm of male leadership, Yahaya, a 400 level student of English, is also the first woman to lead the students of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto state.
Najatu Mohammed, prominent activist and politician, became the first SUG president of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, more than 30 years ago.
She is believed to have contested the post and won in the early 80s, which earned her the record of the first female to lead a student union in Africa.
Speaking to the BBC Hausa service, Yahaya said she didn’t always get the support of her female colleagues.
“When it comes to leadership issues we [women] are own enemies”, the new student union leader said.
“We don’t support one another mostly because some of us assume that ‘women are arrogant’ so I won’t support her. When I came to this university, there was only one female professor in my department. She’s been my role model.”
Yahaya, who was elected vice president of the school’s union in September 2015, took over the office on Wednesday after the impeachment of the elected SUG president.
On Wednesday, Umar Faruk Sai’d, the former student union leader, was impeached after getting a ‘no confidence’ vote from the legislative arm of the student assembly.
Sai’d was accused of abusing the provision of the union’s constitution by withdrawing N200, 000 from the coffers without approval, among other alleged misdemeanours.
In the interview with BBC, Yahaya further disclosed her aspiration to go into national politics in the future and possibly break more glass ceilings.
In May, Lauretta Obakpolo, another female 400-level Pharmacy student, was elected president of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).
Obakpolo beat five other candidates to win the election with 2,283 votes.
UPDATE
Beatrice Hamza Bassey led the student union of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) in 1994.
TheCable reached out to Hamza, a New York-based lawyer, who disclosed that during her time, “the chairperson of SUG was synonymous with the president of SUG”.
The fact that both titles were interchangeably used over two decades ago, makes her the second female SUG leader in the north, after Najatu Mohammed.
“I am very pleased to see more women assuming that role. I hope we continue to see more progress in that direction”, Hamza told TheCable.
Your comment..i pray for Allah to help you ruling the position ameen.
Amin
Am from the same university with Yahaya, I.e Usmanu Danfidiyo university, indeed Amina Yahaya can do the job, though she have only few weeks to go, but am sure she will bring a positive change.
Your comment..tab!! in sokoto itself? a female to lead u? u’ve forgtn the words of rasulillah.anyway dere is notin western civilization can’t do as far as we give it more priority than our religion
Don’t be lunatic combining religion with social life. B serious… common!!!
Man. Grow up. Why wont a woman be a leader if she’ competent enough to be one. Thats so pathetic and worrysome if you as a youth will utter such an ignorant motivated idea. Thats the problem we are facing as a nation in Nigeria by choosing our leaders not for competency but because of our mere beliefs and traditions. We are in a civilised age not stong age for crying aloud.
Aslm. Amina Yahaya (aka Queen)is indeed competent to lead not only Danfodites but also any organization she dreamed .
@informantz islam is complete way of life. every thing mustbbe included but this is not the leadership that islam prohibited. women can be sug president,senate,reps, any like this.
Hmmm, Anonymous, if Queen Amina of Zaria was limited by guys like you she wouldn’t have been remembered today.
You talk against western education, yet you embrace the products of the west just like your brothers killing innocent people with western equipment.
You’re just a bunch of confused babies
Correction: Miss Bimbola Bamidele was elected President of University of Ife Students’ Union in 1984.She is now Mrs. Izu, an executive director with Skye Bank.
(Amina yahaya) u hav a great task…but 4 u people,she only need ur praya 2 achieve ds task on her feet as a president SUG
Your comment..that is change in evary sectors
You have made us proud. On behalf of AHIP we congratulate you on your new post. May Allah continue to see you through.
Indeed Aminas are great! may God help you. Amen
Good one,
Yes Good, women are coming up. By November we hope to welcome the first elected woman president of the United States
Ene Obi was also President, Students Union, University of Jos under President Ibrahim Babangida