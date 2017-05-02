Abdulsalami Abubakar and the theory of dying with the truth

Advertisement

BY ALHASSAN DAMBATTA

Accusations that accompany the recently lunched book of former military general Ishaya Bamaiyi is alarming, especially with the considerations that someone’s life is involved and at stake here.

General Bamaiyi have squarely told us some two days ago that, the only person who can tell Nigerians the truth about Abiola’s death and those responsible for killing the former presidential aspirant under the SDP platform is former military president Abdulsalami Abubakar.

This singled out accusation by Bamaiyi on Abubakar’s involvement have swept many people’s feet up the ground and have equally opened a new chapter to a promiscuous persisting issue that refused to just die away.

While Nigerians were eagerly waiting for Mr. Abubakar’s response to these unusual accusations, their hopes were dashed when Abdulsalam Abubakar was interviewed by journalists on the 29th April 2017 from which he bluntly refused to respond to the claims of General Bamaiyi that he (Abdulsalam Abubakar) of all people holds the four ACES.

Abubakar’s response to the journalists’ question, a question which at the time represented the Nigerians question, was like an arrow that pierced through the hearts of millions of those who have waited for years in order to put the peg in the square hole. These people have longed to know the truth behind the death of their hero, father, brother, uncle and a leader of these people in this despicable situation, a people whose hearts have since contracted cancer that refused to go.

If you can recall, during the Oputa panel, revelations upon revelations were made, until when the Camel’s back was broken by the revelations of former NSA (National Security Adviser) Al-Mustapha at the Oputa panel. I watched it, I don’t know about you?But I remember he narrated that —-

Chief MKO ABIOLA was killed with a tea housed in a flask with two stomachs; everyone there at the meeting drank the tea from the flask. The tea was served by one of the United Nations representatives, but why did only MKO Abiola die? Interesting question.

Al-Mustapha continued that, the flask contained two, not one but two stomachs, he further said that by mere pressing the hidden switch, you will be switching from left stomach to the right-hand stomach. Ooh! Abiola was killed under trust by the same devils that plotted it. Those devils according to General Bamaiyi are only known to Ex-president Abubakar.

Abubakar’s reply to the journalists’ inquiries was, “I have no comments” signifying that Abubakar has chosen to die with the knowledge of those criminals, devils that killed the most historic philanthropist ever known in Nigeria, MKO Abiola.

Our leaders at all level should understand the significance of taking responsibility of their actions, because refusing to disclose the true situation of things for history to judge may only paint them black in a history book dented with a popular perception that may deny them the opportunity to give account from their part.

Abdulsalam Abubakar seemed by now to have temporarily withheld account of his participation in the murder of MKO Abiola, and the people of Nigeria, on the other hand, have refused giving up on the truth, one amongst the two must prevail, it’s a fight between good and evil, between light and darkness and only one of these two would stands the sand of time.

Our take is that Abdulsalam Abubakar should obliged to the wisdom of old age and reveal to Nigerians who was responsible for the death of Abiola, after all, they say, don’t ever die with the truth hanging on your neck.

Dambatta is an activist and a journalist