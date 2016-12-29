Thursday, December 29, 2016
MARKET UPDATE
TheCable

Abia assembly impeaches speaker

Abia assembly impeaches speaker
December 29
17:28 2016
Twenty of the 24 members of the Abia state house of assembly have impeached Martins Azubuike, the speaker.

The aggrieved lawmakers elected Kennedy Njoku, representative of Osisioma Ngwa north constituency, to take over the leadership of the assembly.

Azubuike, a three-term lawmaker, was said to have fallen out with the powers that be in the state.

He was elected speaker in June; and in just the following six months, he has survived at least four impeachment threats.

Prior to the impeachment, Clinton Uba, Azubuike’s chief press secretary, said his boss did not commit any impeachable offence.

“Mr. Speaker is innocent. An attempt to impeach the speaker, who has been carrying every member along can only heat up the polity,” he had told Sun.

“The sixth assembly has been the most peaceful, despite its composition.

“The speaker has also been very supportive to the executive. Until we get to the house and see the alleged impeachment notice, I will be guided in my response but, I can confirm to you that the plot to remove my boss is no longer secret. My advice to the aggrieved members is to have a rethink and place the interest of the state above self.”

abiaMartins Azubuile
1 Comment

  1. EQUATOR
    EQUATOR December 29, 19:17

    NA WETIN THIS WAN NA BUHARI MAKE UNA TEL US HIS SIN.

Exchange Rates

December 29, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75385.06329.10
LAGOS490580510
KANO485590500
PH490595510
ABUJA490585510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
