Friday, December 30, 2016
MARKET UPDATE
Abia speaker resigns after 24 hours in office

December 30
16:32 2016
Kennedy Njoku, the ninth speaker of the Abia state house of assembly, has resigned his appointment less than 24 hours after he was elected.

Njoku was elected around 4:10pm on Thursday following the impeachment of Martins Azubuike over alleged gross financial misconduct and autocratic leadership style.

Njoku, who announced his resignation at the resumption of plenary on Friday, thanked members for their confidence in him by electing him speaker.

He promised to continue providing effective representation to his Osisioma-Ngwa state constituency.

Cosmos Ndukwe, deputy speaker, who presided over the session, described Njoku’s resignation as “shocking”.

John-Pedro Irokansi, clerk of the house, immediately called for an election to be conducted to fill the vacuum created by Njoku’s resignation.

Chukwudi Apugo, member representing Umuahia east constituency,  nominated Chikwendu Kalu, representing Isialangwa south constituency; he was seconded by Ifeanyi Uchendu, representing Ohafia south constituency.

Kalu was elected by consensus and was affirmed with a voice vote by the 24 members of the assembly.

With his election, Kalu, an Aba-based legal practitioner, emerged the 10th Speaker of the sixth Abia Assembly.

  1. fidelis
    fidelis December 30, 18:17

    Deputy Speaker this is not shocking.It is predictable,its a contract.Njoku was a stooge or forerunner of Kalu.No be Abia,l dey laugh in Chinese

