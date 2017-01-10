Saturday, January 14, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 9, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,580.22 Deals 3,423.00 Volume 219,025,579.00 Value 1,407,679,637.39Market Cap 9,145,625,989,225.41TOP GAINERS DANGCEM 160 (2) GUARANTY 24.6 (1.06) TOTAL 300 (1) ZENITHBANK 15.49 (0.72) UACN 17 (0.36) TOP LOSERS 7UP 122.55 (-6.45) ASHAKACEM 10.86 (-0.57) CADBURY 9.03 (-0.47) FO 80.37 (-0.21) CAPHOTEL 3.33 (-0.17) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 375.8656 EURO 321.784 SWISS FRANC 300.3953 YEN 2.6196 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 377.102 EURO 322.8425 SWISS FRANC 301.3834 YEN 2.6282 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.83 Natural Gas 3.131 (-0.154) Gold 1179.20 (5.7999) Silver 16.58 (0.061) Copper 2.533 (-0.013) Wheat 423.25 (0.00) Coffee 144.40 (1.55) Cotton 73.95 (-0.04) Cocoa 2175.00 (-86.00)

TheCable

Absurdities and inordinate behaviour of Jammeh amidst the imminent anarchy in Gambia

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Absurdities and inordinate behaviour of Jammeh amidst the imminent anarchy in Gambia
January 10
20:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

BY SHEYI BABAEKO

Plato must have had tyrants like Yahya Jammeh, the outgoing President of The Gambia in mind when he succinctly asserted that “Democracy passes into despotism”. 

The renege and annulment of the recently concluded election in Gambia, where Adama Barrow won the Election with a popular vote is an invitation to anarchy in which the outgoing President must consider the grave implication for staying in power beyond the 18th of January 2017 which is utterly unconstitutional, undemocratic and a threat to the promotion of democracy.

The wish of the people of Gambia must be respected. Based on Carothers’ observation (feebler policy commitment), should we say that democracy promoters are also ‘democracy spoilers’? If not how can you concede defeat only for you to annul an Election that you commended as a free, fair and a credible election?

The question begging for an urgent answer now is:

What could be the drivers of internal promotion of democracy since the ‘externally promoted democracy’ is resisted and seen as neo-colonisation or an instrument of regime-change in most of African States?

It is particularly worrisome that history is about to repeat itself.

That the process of democratization increases the risk of society breakdown (war, moral degradation due to media globalisation…)—elections in Africa-Kenya (2009), Zimbabwe (2011), Ivory Coast-all these have ended up into civil wars and ‘power-sharing deals’.

It is important at this point in time to appeal to ECOWAS to consider forceful eviction of despotic, tyrannical and draconian Jammeh as the last option and it must be done with every professionalism to avoid civilians causalities, especially women and children who are victims of war.

The adamant nature of the outgoing President to remain in power is not only provocating, it is also a threat to the global security but caution must be taken to get Jammeh out to avoid a Libya scenario where things have never been the same since the forceful removal of Ghadaffi.

Sheyi Babaeko is a social commentator, policy analyst and counter-terrorist strategist. He writes in from Leeds, UK.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Yahya Jammeh
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. ngoobabe
    ngoobabe January 14, 07:57

    This is a great reason Nigerians must appreciate Goodluck Jonathan. He lived up to his name ‘Goodluck’. Hope Buhari is taking note. Jammeh is one of those insensitive African leaders who are so power-thirsty that the fate of Africa is not their biz. Jammeh, go b4 you become an Abacha of Gambia. ‘There is God oooooo’. Why can’t African rulers learn from the Obamas and their counterparts. Leadership ought to be a position of service not one’s heritage.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 12, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00386.16334.81
LAGOS491600515
KANO487595510
PH491600518
ABUJA492600516
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.