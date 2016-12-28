Abuja is filled with insurgents, says arrested Boko Haram suspect

Advertisement

Usman, a Boko Haram suspect arrested in Utako market in Abuja, has warned of pending attacks in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, saying a lot of “colleagues are out there in the city to unleash mayhem”.

According to a statement by Kinglsey Madaki, spokesperson of the AMAC Marshal, the security agency that “arrested” Usman, the suspect was found at Utako market with a “Qur’an and a chaplet on his neck while trying to lobby people in the market.”

Madaki said AMAC Marshal was recently established by the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

He said the suspect had been handed over to the army at the Mabila Barracks. He called on residents to be watchful every time and report suspicious movements to security agencies to ensure the safety of live and property.

Insurgents have been reported to have fled Sambisa forest, a Boko Haram stronghold, following an invasion by the Nigerian army. One suspect was also arrested in Lagos.