Wednesday, December 28, 2016
MARKET UPDATE
DECEMBER 28, 2016 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,688.25 Deals 2,257.00 Volume 131,741,386.00 Value 1,247,784,851.83Market Cap 9,182,796,720,390.84TOP GAINERS MOBIL 292 (12) NB 142.03 (4.48) TOTAL 287.12 (3.12) CADBURY 10.83 (0.8) STANBIC 15.66 (0.74) TOP LOSERS GUINNESS 80 (-4.3) ETI 10.34 (-0.54) FO 103.61 (-0.26) CUSTODYINS 3.74 (-0.19) EKOCORP 3.21 (-0.16) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.25 £GBP 372.828 EURO 317.9108 SWISS FRANC 296.5978 YEN 2.5916 Selling:$USD 305.25 £GBP 374.0534 EURO 318.9557 SWISS FRANC 297.5726 YEN 2.6001 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.31 Natural Gas 3.721 (-0.04) Gold 1139.70 (0.8999) Silver 15.935 (-0.054) Copper 2. 494 (-0.014) Wheat 405.50 (-4.00) Coffee 133.40 (-0.80) Cotton 69.77 (0.03) Cocoa 2214.00 (-23.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Abuja is filled with insurgents, says arrested Boko Haram suspect

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Abuja is filled with insurgents, says arrested Boko Haram suspect
December 28
15:01 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Usman, a Boko Haram suspect arrested in Utako market in Abuja, has warned of pending attacks in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, saying a lot of “colleagues are out there in the city to unleash mayhem”.

According to a statement by Kinglsey Madaki, spokesperson of the AMAC Marshal, the security agency that “arrested” Usman, the suspect was found at Utako market with a “Qur’an and a chaplet on his neck while trying to lobby people in the market.”

Madaki said AMAC Marshal was recently established by the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

He said the suspect had been handed over to the army at the Mabila Barracks. He called on residents to be watchful every time and report suspicious movements to security agencies to ensure the safety of live and property.

Insurgents have been reported to have fled Sambisa forest, a Boko Haram stronghold, following an invasion by the Nigerian army. One suspect was also arrested in Lagos.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
abujaAMACboko haramsuspect
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Orebos
    Orebos December 28, 17:55

    I hope both residents and security agents in the nation’s capital will not be complacent after this timely warning

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

December 28, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.23385.77329.03
LAGOS485605500
KANO485605500
PH490605510
ABUJA485605505
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.