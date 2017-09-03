ACF spokesman asks FG not to dialogue with Kanu

Advertisement

Anthony Sani, secretary general of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), says any attempt to dialogue with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will translate to rewarding bad behaviour with recognition.

Kanu has been accused of promoting hate speech in the course of his quest for the sovereign state of Biafra.

In an interview with PUNCH, Sani warned against any move to hold talks with Kanu or his camp, saying such would bring about dire consequences.

He also condemned Kanu’s use of “uncouth language capable of incitement”.

“He (Kanu) even used the word ‘zoo’ to depict Nigeria and in blithe disregard for the fact that this same term was used in Rwanda to cause ethnic cleansing with dire consequences,” Sani said.

“There are countries where agitations for the split have taken place without the resort to the use of foul language and hate speech as we have experienced with IPOB.

“While I agree that dialogue is preferred to an altercation in a democracy which is a contest of ideas and reasons, your position is a matter of judgment.

“Those who encourage dialogue in the case of IPOB ignore the dire consequences of rewarding bad behaviour with recognition and a form of concession. We must discourage threats and intimidation in a democracy which is a contest of ideas and reasons. It is not a bullfight.”

Sani also restated the position of ACF that the quit notice issued by the Arewa youth in the north cannot be compared with Kanu’s “threat to Nigeria’s unity”.

He said the notice was due to the youth’s “frustration arising from the activities of IPOB – more so now that they have been persuaded to withdraw the notice to quit; which they have withdrawn”.

“That underscores the impression that the two offences do not have the same weight nor can it be treated the same way,” he added.

Sani accused Igbo leaders of “tactically endorsing” IPOB’s use of hate speech in their quest for Biafra.

He added that it would be “most unfair” to accuse northern leaders of shielding the Arewa youth as the leaders “did not support the notice to quit (issued to the Igbo.)

“For example, the Arewa Consultative Forum said even though it appreciated the youths’ frustrations with the activities of IPOB, the forum did not support the notice to quit because it was unconstitutional and illegal,” he said.

“Hate speech is a serious issue that is capable of splitting the country through avoidable conflagration or war. Yet, Igbo leaders have tended to tacitly endorse the hate speech by the Indigenous People of Biafra through their reticence until very recently – and despite their knowledge of dire experiences of civil war.”