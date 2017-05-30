You acted in order, CAN tells Ambode on sack of chaplain

Advertisement

The Lagos state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says the sack of Femi Taiwo, presiding chaplain, Chapel of Christ the Light, by the state government is in order.

Alexander Bamgbola, chairman of the association in the state, said this at a news conference in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday.

Bamgbola, who lamented that the matter had been over-flogged in the media and on social media, said the government reserved the power to hire and fire.

He also exonerated Bolanle Ambode, wife of the governor, from the sack of the chaplain, describing her as a woman God sent to bless this generation.

He said the government for itself and for the public and consequently appointed two chaplains to run the affairs of the church, with the presiding chaplain as the senior.

He said it was the state government which created the anointing service and instituted a governing council to run the affairs of the church and report to the ministry of home affairs.

“The governing council has the constitutional responsibility to recruit and terminate the appointments of officers who run the chapel,” he said.

“Two officers run the affairs of the chapel, the presiding chaplain and the chaplain. They are officers of the government, they are strictly employees of the state government and subject to terms and conditions of the government.”

“Having investigated the matter carefully and objectively, we wish to state that the governing council that recruited Venerable Femi Taiwo, acted within its constitutional authority to terminate his appointment.”

Bamgbola said the accusation against Ambode’s wife was far from the truth.

“Mrs Ambode is a true woman of God who fears God and lives a godly life. God raised her at this time,” he said.

“The social media should desist from circulating unfounded reports. The Bible said judge not that you should not be judged. This matter should be closed and be left for the church to handle. We are more than able to handle all matters.”

When asked whether Taiwo was given notice before ejection from his official residence, Bamgbola answered in the affirmative, but said it would be inappropriate to start discussing the offence of the chaplain on the pages of newspaper.

He said for now, the CAN leadership had taken over the matter and would resolve it.

There were reports that Taiwo was sacked for disrespecting Ambode’s wife during an anointing service.

This sparked an outrage, with some attacking the governor’s wife.

On Sunday, Michael Adeyemi, a reverend and head of the African Church, Ifako Diocese, asked Ambode’s wife to apologise to the cleric.

He also described Ambode’s action as ungodly, saying “even the military didn’t sack a chaplain”.