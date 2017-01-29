Sunday, January 29, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 26, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,289.95 Deals 3,013.00 Volume 146,485,775.00 Value 1,187,613,941.24Market Cap 9,045,750,736,769.04TOP GAINERS FO 71.88 (6.68) 7UP 102.3 (0.9) GUARANTY 24.5 (0.61) CADBURY 9.44 (0.44) NASCON 8.23 (0.39) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 265.22 (-13.78) NESTLE 740 (-10) MRS 39.03 (-4.21) GUINNESS 66.55 (-3.5) TOTAL 285 (-2) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 383.061 EURO 327.368 SWISS FRANC 304.9269 YEN 2.6816 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 384.319 EURO 328.4431 SWISS FRANC 305.9283 YEN 2.6904 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.87 Natural Gas 3.453 (0.121) Gold 1187.00 (-10.80) Silver 16.83 (-0.15) Copper 2.699 (-0.011) Wheat 429.25 (4.75) Coffee 151.05 (-1.85) Cotton 74.75 (0.87) Cocoa 2133.00 (-59.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Acting CJN’s tenure ends in 12 days — but Buhari hasn’t asked senate to confirm him

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Acting CJN’s tenure ends in 12 days — but Buhari hasn’t asked senate to confirm him
January 29
16:15 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to submit the name of Walter Onnoghen to the senate for screening and confirmation as the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

In October 2016, the National Judicial Council (NJC) nominated Onnoghen, who is the most senior member of the supreme court bench, to head the nation’s judiciary.

Onnoghen has been in an acting capacity since November 10, 2016 – a day after Mahmud Mohammed, former CJN, retired.

Onnoghen’s three-month term as acting CJN will elapse on February 10, and it is expected that his appointment should be confirmed before the time if he is to remain in the position.

On Sunday, a top ranking official of the senate told TheCable that the president had not yet written to the upper legislative chamber on the confirmation of the appointment of Onnoghen.

He added that there was no executive communication on a replacement for him as well.

If his appointment is confirmed, Onnoghen, who is from Cross River state,  will be the first substantive CJN from the south since 1987.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
CJNPresident Muhammadu BuharisenateWalter Onnoghen
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. omocampus
    omocampus January 29, 22:17

    Paving way for a Fulani to take the job

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 27, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.10395.27336.56
LAGOS498610530
KANO497608525
PH500610530
ABUJA498610530
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.