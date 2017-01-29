Acting CJN’s tenure ends in 12 days — but Buhari hasn’t asked senate to confirm him

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to submit the name of Walter Onnoghen to the senate for screening and confirmation as the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

In October 2016, the National Judicial Council (NJC) nominated Onnoghen, who is the most senior member of the supreme court bench, to head the nation’s judiciary.

Onnoghen has been in an acting capacity since November 10, 2016 – a day after Mahmud Mohammed, former CJN, retired.

Onnoghen’s three-month term as acting CJN will elapse on February 10, and it is expected that his appointment should be confirmed before the time if he is to remain in the position.

On Sunday, a top ranking official of the senate told TheCable that the president had not yet written to the upper legislative chamber on the confirmation of the appointment of Onnoghen.

He added that there was no executive communication on a replacement for him as well.

If his appointment is confirmed, Onnoghen, who is from Cross River state, will be the first substantive CJN from the south since 1987.