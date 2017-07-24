Tuesday, July 25, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Adamawa PDP: No breathing space for Atiku until he returns to our party

July 24
21:37 2017
The Adamawa state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will not give former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar a “breathing space” until he returns to the party.

Abubakar was a founding member of the opposition party.

Fielding questions from reporters in Yola, the state capital on Monday, Abdulrahman Bobboi, chairman of the party in Adamawa, said the PDP would keep wooing Abubakar.

He said the former vice-president was being underutilised in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and needed to return to PDP where his services were needed.

“Atiku is a founding member of PDP and we want him back; we are not going to give him a breathing space until he comes back as he is currently being underutilised in APC,” he said.

“We are going to reach out to him right from his ward to come back to PDP.”

He said the party at the state level would constitute a reconciliation committee under the chairmanship of Boni Haruna, a former governor, to bring back all aggrieved members.

Bobboi explained that other committees to be constituted include congress committee, convention committee, and disciplinary committee.

  1. sirOscie
    sirOscie July 25, 07:43

    I agree with you Alhaji Bobboi, The APC has truly under utilised the Former Vice President for and may regret it in the nearest future.
    Atiku is a great democrat one that will be a great addition to any true Political party in the country.
    But rebuild the party and members will naturally flow.
    Address the issues they raised before defecting and capitalise on the crisis rocking the APC to attack your members back.
    Wish you luck.

