Adamawa PDP: No breathing space for Atiku until he returns to our party

Advertisement

The Adamawa state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will not give former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar a “breathing space” until he returns to the party.

Abubakar was a founding member of the opposition party.

Fielding questions from reporters in Yola, the state capital on Monday, Abdulrahman Bobboi, chairman of the party in Adamawa, said the PDP would keep wooing Abubakar.

He said the former vice-president was being underutilised in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and needed to return to PDP where his services were needed.

“Atiku is a founding member of PDP and we want him back; we are not going to give him a breathing space until he comes back as he is currently being underutilised in APC,” he said.

“We are going to reach out to him right from his ward to come back to PDP.”

He said the party at the state level would constitute a reconciliation committee under the chairmanship of Boni Haruna, a former governor, to bring back all aggrieved members.

Bobboi explained that other committees to be constituted include congress committee, convention committee, and disciplinary committee.