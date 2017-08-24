Adefarasin: God is not in the business of giving money to those who don’t know what to do with it

Advertisement

Paul Adefarasin, senior pastor of House on the Rock church, says God is not in the business of giving money to those who do not know what to do with it.

Adefarasin said this on Thursday while speaking at the ‘Spirit life conference’ which was organised by the church in Lagos.

He said the development of the country would remain a far cry so long there is “no conscious effort” at investing in intellectual and physical infrastructure.

While decrying the state of infrastructure in the country, Adefarasin called on leaders to initiate policies aimed at making life better for Nigerians.

He also said it is the availability and deliberate optimisation of infrastructure that brings about real development in a nation.

“Nigeria and other under-developed countries are in their quagmire because of failure to get their acts together, key being in taking care of human capacity,” he said.

The pastor urged the federal government to always prosecute corrupt officials “to make way for effective harnessing of the country’s resources.

“God is not in the business of giving money to those who do not know what to do with it.

“He wants us wealthy, he wants us influential, but we must also be ready before such could happen.”