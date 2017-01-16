Monday, January 16, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 13, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,325.93 Deals 2,653.00 Volume 148,569,099.00 Value 3,758,383,446.99Market Cap 9,058,131,259,973.59TOP GAINERS CONOIL 37.35 (0.85) STANBIC 15.52 (0.49) NB 142.18 (0.18) TOURIST 3.68 (0.17) ACCESS 6.69 (0.12) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 249.86 (-13.15) SEPLAT 370 (-9.99) TOTAL 300 (-4) PRESCO 42.16 (-2.03) JBERGER 34.83 (-1.83) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 373.5248 EURO 324.1248 SWISS FRANC 301.8268 YEN 2.6611 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 374.7535 EURO 325.191 SWISS FRANC 302.8197 YEN 2.6698 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 53.25 Natural Gas 3.304 (0.031) Gold 1195.90 (-3.90) Silver 16.785 (-0.04) Copper 2.6905 (-0.019) Wheat 424.25 (-2.00) Coffee 149.10 (-0.50) Cotton 72.30 (-0.04) Cocoa 2213.00 (-17.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Ademola ‘collected’ an N8.4m luxury vehicle from a SAN, says witness

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Ademola ‘collected’ an N8.4m luxury vehicle from a SAN, says witness
January 16
17:07 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Ifeoma Ofornagolu, a sales consultant, says Adeniyi Ademola, a judge of the federal high court Abuja, received a BMW 320i brand worth N8.4 million in the name of his son.

Ademola is accused of receiving bribe in millions of naira and a luxury car to divert the course of justice. His home was among those of the seven judges raided by the department of state services (DSS) on allegations of corruption.

According to the 15-count charge against him and his wife bothering on corruption and abuse of office, they are alleged to have “criminally conspired to receive and/or obtain gratification contrary to sections 8(1) and 26 (c) of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission Act, 2011 land punishable under Sections 8(1) (iii) of the same law”.

In the charges, Joe Agi, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is said to have given Ademola and his wife over N130 million in exchange for favourable judgements.

While testifying in court on Monday at the commencement of Ademola’s trial, Ofornagolu said Agi purchased the vehicle in the name of Ademide Adeniyi, Ademola’s son.

She said the deal to purchase the vehicle began in December 2014 and was concluded on January 5, 2015.

She explained that while N8 million was the price of the BMW, N400, 000 was paid as VAT on the same vehicle.

“I had a deal with Joe Agi; Ademide’s name came up after the sale of the car. Agi requested that it should be put into writing,” she said while fielding questions from Segun Jegede, the prosecution counsel.

“He said the invoice be put to him but the attention should be to Ademide.”

After tendering oral evidence, Jegede prayed the court to receive a written evidence from the witness but Onyeychi Ikpeazu and Jeff Ngukwu, counsels to Ademola and Agi respectively, objected to it.

They argued that the witness’s statement to the DSS was not done under oath.

On his part, Ikpeazu told the court that according to the evidence Act, a witness could not submit written evidence after presenting an oral statement.

“A prior consistent statement is inadmissible by the same witness,” Ikpeazu said.

Hearing into the case has been adjourned to ‎January 17.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Chukky
    Chukky January 16, 20:30

    Judges who believe in perversion of justice through corrupt enrichments must be punished or thrown out of the
    judiciary so as to deter others from this evil practice which is destroying our legal system.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 16, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.25379.01332.95
LAGOS499600505
KANO495600505
PH500600510
ABUJA499600505
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.