Tuesday, March 21, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 21, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,653.16 Deals 2,325.00 Volume 151,384,092.00 Value 1,857,230,771.31Market Cap 8,878,071,984,085.20TOP GAINERS DANGCEM 166 (6) BETAGLAS 42.18 (2) WAPCO 36 (1.5) GUARANTY 26.3 (0.5) DANGSUGAR 6.19 (0.19) TOP LOSERS NB 130 (-3.84) GUINNESS 66.5 (-3.49) FO 47.95 (-0.98) ZENITHBANK 14.13 (-0.42) AIRSERVICE 3.07 (-0.12) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.42 Natural Gas 2.95 (0.048) Gold 1229.50 (2.40) Silver 17.41 (0.08) Copper 2.693 (0.0155) Wheat 436.50 (0.50) Coffee 142.00 (0.55) Cotton 78.32 (0.15) Cocoa 2020.00 (-7.00)
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,418.08 Deals 2,468.00 Volume 280,945,416.00 Value 2,349,419,384.30Market Cap 8,796,717,470,596.41TOP GAINERS NB 133.84 (3.14) FO 48.93 (1.12) GUARANTY 25.8 (0.45) ZENITHBANK 14.55 (0.4) FLOURMILL 17.85 (0.35) TOP LOSERS 7UP 77.71 (-8.29) TOTAL 274.55 (-5.45) ASHAKACEM 9.5 (-0.5) DANGCEM 160 (-0.5) UACN 14 (-0.25) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.15 Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.077) Gold 1226.10 (25.40) Silver 17.30 (0.377) Copper 2.679 (0.0225) Wheat 435.50 (-0.50) Coffee 141.55 (0.65) Cotton 78.05 (-0.03) Cocoa 2035.00 (-13.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Adenuga trumps Trump, Alakija beats Michael Jordan as Otedola falls off Forbes rich list

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Adenuga trumps Trump, Alakija beats Michael Jordan as Otedola falls off Forbes rich list
March 21
09:12 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Forbes, revered financial magazine, says there are only three dollar-billionaires left in Nigeria; Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man; Folorunsho Alakija, the world’s second richest black woman, and Mike Adenuga, founder of Globacom.

Via its 2017 rich list, Forbes upheld Dangote as Africa’s richest man, despite losing nearly $3 billion to devaluation of the Nigerian naira.

Femi Otedola of Forte Oil, and Abdulsamad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group, fell of the billionaire list due to the the fall in oil prices and devaluation of the naira.

“While Otedola fell off the list as a result of the plunging share price of his oil company, Forte Oil, a devaluation of the Nigerian currency, the Naira, was responsible for Rabiu’s ousting,” Forbes said.

Alakija and Oprah Winfrey, American media mogul, are the only black female billionaires on the list, as the number of black billionaires shrank from 12 in 2016 to 10 in 2017.

In 2016, the Nigerians who made the list were Adenuga ($10 billion), Otedola ($1.8 billion), Alakija ($1.6 billion) and Rabiu ($1.1 billion), and they came in at 103, 1,011, 1,121 and 1,577 respectively.

Forbes 2017

The only Nigerians left on the list

In 2017 however, Dangote ($12.2 billion), Adenuga ($5.8 billion) and Alakija ($1.6 billion) came in at 105, 250, and 1,290 on the global ranking.

The rankings also show that Dangote and Adenuga remain richer than US President Donald Trump, who  lost about $1 billion in the last year — three times less than what Dangote lost.

Alakija beat Mo Ibrahim, Africa’s “leadership” billionaire, and Michael Jordan, one of the world’s finest basketballer, to the 1,290 spot. With $1.1 billion, Ibrahim came in at 1,795, while  Jordan clinched the 1,567 spot with $1.3 billion.

On the global scene, Bill Gates ($86 billion)  retained the number one spot, trailed by Warren Buffet ($75.6 billion) and Jeff Bezos ($72.8 billion).

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook, added more $11 billion to his fortune within the last year,  and now is  the fifth richest man in the world, at $56 billion.

The youngest billionaire in the world for the second year running is 20-year-old Alexandra Andresen, a Norwegian heiress, who inherited $1.2 billion from her father, Johan Andresen in 2016.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
AdenugaAlakijaDangote
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Bob
    Bob March 21, 19:13

    Trump is the most powerful man today.
    The other Nigeria emergency billoners we know how they came about through OBJ when sold Nigeria properties to them
    Did America government sold their properties cheap to Mr Trump

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 21, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75392.17340.21
LAGOS445530465
KANO445530470
PH447535472
ABUJA445530465
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.