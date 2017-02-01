Thursday, February 2, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 01, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,903.55Deals 2,620.00Volume 305,017,704.00Value 1,571,333,133.00Market Cap 8,927,255,322,285.16 TOP GAINERSMOBIL 275 (5)WAPCO 44.4 (3.39)DANGCEM 168 (2)ACCESS 6.8 (0.2)NASCON 8 (0.17)TOP LOSERSNESTLE 699.99 (-27.01)TOTAL 278 (-12.01)SEPLAT 370.11 (-9.89)NB 134.85 (-4.95)FO 67.66 (-3.56)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25£GBP 384.7241EURO 328.7117SWISS FRANC 307.5407YEN 2.6849Selling: $USD 305.25£GBP 385.9886EURO 329.7921SWISS FRANC 308.5515YEN 2.6937CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.65Natural Gas 3.172 (0.055)Gold 1204.80 (-6.60)Silver 17.475 (-0.068)Copper 2.7125 (-0.015)Wheat 427.50 (6.75)Coffee 148.45 (-1.10)Cotton 75.61 (0.67)Cocoa 2120.00 (17.00)

TheCable

Adeosun, Amaechi, Ogbeh on FG’s committee to force down food prices

February 01
19:36 2017
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has set up a task force to work out a way of reducing the prices of foodstuff.

On the task force are Kemi Adeosun, finance minister; Chibuike Amaechi, transport minister; Audu Ogbeh, agriculture minister; Chris Ngige, labour and employment minster; Okey Enelamah, trade and industry minister, and Suleiman Adamu, water resources minister.

The team was given seven days to present a plan of how to reduce the cost of food.

According to Laolu Akande, senior special assistant on media to the vice-president, Osinbajo put together the team because he was moved by the need to make food affordable to Nigerians.

“Moved by the need to enhance affordability of food prices across country, the Buhari administration has constituted a presidential task force to urgently consider measures that would ensure a steady flow of produce to the market and reverse recent price increases,” he said.

“Giving the directive today at the federal executive council meeting, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, expressed concern at some of the inflationary rates of food prices, noting that the task force will explore options to promote availability and affordability of food items to Nigerians.

“According to him, the task force, which has seven days from today to report back to the council will consider how to remove some of the cost-raising factors that come into play between the farms and the markets and therefore bring relief to our people.

“While there have been reports of bumper harvests in parts of the country, the prices of foodstuff still end up rather high, while some of the produce even end up wasted due to a number of reasons preventing effective transportation delivery to the markets.”

Akande said one of the focus areas of the task force – as directed by Osinbajo – would be the review of the transportation and preservation processes.

“The task force, which would be meeting with the acting president in the discharge of its urgent assignment, will therefore draw out a practical plan and present same to the council next week,” he added.

“The offices of the chief of staff to the president and the senior special assistant to the president on sustainable development goals (SDGs) would also be on the task force.”

Acting President Yemi OsinbajofoodInflation
  1. Ahmad
    Ahmad February 02, 07:22

    Better late than never! We have long expected this to happen. May God give them the wisdom to make food easily affordably available to all Nigerians

Exchange Rates

February 01, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK305.63385.67329.81
LAGOS498615526
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA495607525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
