Adewale Ayuba ‘now a born again Christian’

Adewale Ayuba, a renowned Fuji music artiste, is not only a born-again Christian but the day he decided to follow Jesus Christ remains the happiest day of his entire life.
Speaking with News of the People during an interview in honour of his 50th birthday, Ayuba said he had since realised that the essence of life is to worship God.
“I will not lie to you. When I remember the day I gave my life to the Lord Jesus Christ, I am happy, the day I became a born again, that was my happiest day. Now I realise this life is to worship God,” he said.
Asked how he came about the decision, he said he could not precisely state how it happened: “It’s what brought me to Fuji music. I don’t know. I remember I had a lot of Islamic clerics who came to pray for me and when they left, I would still go to my room to read the Bible.
“I think my conviction was in the Bible. It got to a stage that my children would be laughing. They would say, ‘Daddy, choose one’. But I did not want to pick like you said, because of Fuji. It has Islamic origin, my background, how would my family feel?
“I didn’t want to offend this; I didn’t want to offend that but I discovered that religion or belief has nothing to do with your musical life and no one says we are listening to your music because of your personal life or so.”
On the significance of his golden jubilee, he said life now has a different meaning to him, as he now takes each day as it comes, focuses on God and takes things easy.
“I thank God because it’s a big opportunity. It’s only God that can make one get to that age. I thank God for His mercy over my life and I am grateful to God for the door of understanding that He opened to me. I am always conscious of the fact that we did not come to this world with anything and we are not going with anything,” he said.
“I see life as a very simple thing now; I am not in a haste or say I must have this, I must have that. The important thing to me is that I need to enjoy myself. That is key. If care is not taken, you will just keep on looking for this, you want to become that, till you get to your old age and just die or you begin to regret when you get to 70 or 80 that I have never been to Dubai for holiday, I only go there to perform or I have never been to London for two weeks holiday, I only go there to perform. When you go to a place to perform, it’s your work, so you must arrange a date that oh, I am going to London for holiday. I take my children on holiday and it’s not work, work, and work. Now that I am 50, I will do more of that.”
He also spoke on the choice of his wife, a south-easterner whom he met in the United States, and how his parents accepted her without prejudice to her ethnic origin.
“God connected me with my wife. I saw my wife in New York at my school’s Cafeteria, and I told my friend who was beside me, that is my wife,” he said.
“We returned to eating our food and by the time we raised our heads, it was the lady who was standing in front of us. She asked if we were Nigerians, and we answered in the affirmative. Then she asked us to go to room 202 that we were trying to gather and all that. Eventually, we introduced ourselves and I discovered she lived two buildings from my house and that was how God did it.
“I thank God because, my parents didn’t care [that she is Igbo]. When I took her to my mother, she greeted her but she could not respond, then I told my mum that my wife did not understand Yoruba. She held her head and prayed for her. That was all.”
On managing advances from female fans, he said: “Let me tell you, it takes two to tango. Everything comes with a compliment. Things that will take you down start with a compliment and things that will take you up come with a compliment; it’s for you to decide which one you want to do.
“Okay, you see a lady telling you Mr. Johnson, I love the way you dress and so on. You say ‘thank you’ and you did not even wait. I have not seen a man that was raped. If you don’t take a woman to a corner, nothing can happen. Some people would say because I am a public figure, they want to date me and there is nothing I can do. It’s a pure lie. It takes two to tango.”
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Halleluyah!!! Tnk God for ur life sir, may His sufficient grace continue to be with u
HALLELUJAH! May God establish you and cause you to be fruitful in the Lord Jesus Christ. CONGRATULATIONS SIR
Your comment..Poor Ayuba, so 4 d whole 49yrs & some months you don’t know about d religion u claimed 2be worshipping? U are changed by a lady 2day, but don’t be surprised every body dat by tomorrow he can still change to traditionalist or atheist.
Adewale ayuba is not the only fuji musician that wld be converted to the christian faith. We are still expecting the likes of wasiu alabi pasuma etc.my prayer now is for you that the eyes of your understanding is enlightened.peace
Suleiman you look biased by your comment instead of you to rejoice with him for belonging to one religious group now. It’s not how long that matters but how well. I am sure that if he had claimed your own religion you wouldn’t have passed this comment. May the Lord help us with the way we handle religion issues in this country.
Dear Mallam Sulaiman Olayinka,
A change of faith/religion is one of the God’s given choice to all mankind. It can happen to anybody at any age or stage in life.
Remember, at certain age, Prophet Mohammed (SAW) realised that the 99 gods being whoshipped in Mecca was not the real God (Allah) and founded Islam.
I think Mr. Ayuba has reached that stage in life too sir. Let us thank God that the woman in his life did not change him to a traditionalist or Idol whoshiper.
Rahmadan Kareem Sir.
A wise statements
I am so happy for you. I have always seen your uniqueness and obviously your desire for the truth as lead you to Christ, the source of all truths. May God who illuminated your heart to His truth continue to abide with you and lead you on. Amen. Welcome bros to God’s kingdom, the kingdom of peace and love.
Your comment..I am very happy for you sir, since my childhood I am one of your greatest fan, thank God you made the right choice by choosing the way, the truth and life. remain bless sir.
Thank God u choose wisely,welcome to d kingdom of light.
i really want to tank almighty God for his for u to a new creature,i knw d lord jesus whom u believe will uphold u to d end……my prayer for u is that holyspirit will inspire u to realise album to the glory of God..am happy for u
Your comment..Thank God for Ayuba my brother. ‘m muslim b4 . But now born again christian and my family.When u give ur life to Christ , everythings change, u know by urself.(personal exprience). Life without Christ is in crises. THANKS U READERS GOD BLESS U.
Ur clerics were afta ur money,dey told u wht u love 2 hear not wht u need 2know,no compulsion in dis religion of islam,u’re free 2choose btw life&death.kip on researching so as 2 know d diff btw unity & diversity.deep down u think of it,is it real or fake or 2 cover up ur…?
Congrat mr Ayuba,it is well with u.
Keep de joy of salvation on…
I thank the great God for working towards your decision I prayed God will continue to strengthen you and your family
Nice decision bro,even I’m one of ur music fans ever,every things about u are unique.May our true GOD uphold u till eternity ,Congrats.
we thank God almighty for that too,but dont forge t that Loon Napoléon (i need a gal to be my wife” chorus singer)converted to islam too and some others ,Loon is now a devoted muslim alamdulilah.if it is true that Mr Johnson converted it means nothing to me.
Your comment.Glory be to Almighty God for your life. Joshua 1:8 and Psalms 1:2-8
Congratulations you are wellcome to this light of glory tge Lord will uphold you u will not fall inJesus name
Your comment..You will not be surprised that by tomorrow this would have turn to propaganda just like the one we were fed with that the curiosity mass rovers uncovered a tablet on the mass upon which ten commandment was written in ten different languages with the statement, I am the lord, I am real but was later found to be a satire. I have never known a muslim who converted to christianity on personal conviction other than they have problems which they think islam couldn’t solve and found solution in christianity.
Your comment.. For some pipul who haven’t given deir lyf to Christ it’s tym to do so. D journey of lyf is coming to an end soon.
Your comment..Ayuba is not a practicing Muslim and again the type of Alfa or cleric that be his spiritual father are those one who are for bread and tea of what professor Akinfeleye of (UNILAG) “called brown envelope journalist in media” because these Alfa goes to his house to kill ram recites some Holly Quran passages collect money and share without teaching him what the Quran entails. What now make him change finally is the married to Igbo lady and which he did not want to brake his house, all what he said he read Bible is lie. Even the music he sings Quran did not support it, is these money bags Alfa that encourage them, Islam does not support mingle of female and male facing together dancing.
Your comment..woman changes faith sorry if she leaves u what will happen
someone that could pray and win a soul to zion the kingdom of light , all this years ,will like live him now that they are in Gods kingdom.this kind of comment can only come from the heartof one that has sold his soul to the devil.
Thank God 4 your new life. Forward ever backward never.
@tru talk. Suleman is saying the truth and for your info if any celebrity converts to Islam is for his own good and not for broadcast.
Your comment..Adewale Ayuba has never practise islam before now
The Lord will keep you and help you in the years ahead. Be strong.
MR ADE AYUBA,READ JER.1-15,JER11V29 ALSO STUDY THE LIFE OF THE CALLING OF PAUL THE APOSTLE. GOD IS GOING TO USE U MIGHTILY,GOD IS AT WORK.GOD BLESS U. FROM LIVING FAITH CHURCH GOSHEN ABUJA
Ayuba did not say it was his wife that converted him.The Bible said, “u shall know d truth and d truth shall set u free.” ”for God so love d world that HE gave HIS only begotten son that who soever believe in HIM shld not perish but have everlasting life. for the son came nt into the world to condemn the world ,but that thru HIM the world might be save”.”He that do not believe the son is damn already.” Anybody that do not believe the above Scripture shld allow d gods to fight for themselves.Is nobody business what Ayuba has chosen ,everybody shld face his eternity .
Kudos to you Ayuba May the Good Lord bless you real big,greant you all your heart desires and use you for his glory
l thank God for you… nothing like knowing God in every situation and living for Him-Eccl.12:13-14.
…..Thank God for your life.There is nothing like knowing God and living for Him in spirit and in truth-Eccl.2:18-19,Eccl.12:13-14,1Tim.6:6-12.
It is well in Jesus’ name… AMEN….
Please …Visit Jerusalem as pilgrim,so as to witness most of the things you are reading in the BIBLE with your eyes.It will help you to stand in the Lord through His grace more and more.God bless you….
Am very happy 4 u mr Adewale I was ur fan when I was in the world now that u r a born again pls kip the zeal n let nothing take u back to ur old life dou some ppl will be against you if u beliv in the lord he z ready 2 help u
i only sympathise with you!!!! But i also think you havent been a moslem all these while. No true moslem ever converts. You dont truly leave light and go to darkness.
I PRAY YOU WILL NEVER HAVE REST OF MIND TILL YOU RECIEVE JESUS CHRIST. SO THAT YOU WILL KNOW WHICH ONE IS LIGHT AND DARKNESS
Nigerians are spiritual and not religious we always think of what we can get from religion and not really what God want from us. otherwise with all these claims in Nigeria why is corruption everywhere including religion houses.
Congrats mr. Johson. Make sure u attend a bible belivn chuch 4 spitual fud. May d lord Jesus uphold 2 d end. To all pple: Jesus is d only way 2 hevn. Acept him in2 ur live 2de & u ll have joy unspeakabu. JESUS IS D ONLY SAVIOR
thank God for comments but it bothers on ignorance to say no practicing Muslim converts to Xtianity. well i was born and bred and even schooled in Islamic studies, most if not nothing is strange to me in Islam. please remember that Mohammed never categorically point to heaven, but Jesus spoke with authority as one who is a manifestation of God. i have several friends and family whom Jesus saved even they were alone in the room. The fact that Ayuba gave his life to Christ should proof to you that salvation is in Christ Jesus alone, so give your life to Christ
Who told u christianity is way
From time immemorial I have always seen him as a Christian in spirit.Maybe some spiritual image of Christmas in him Although he has presented himself as Muslim, but the glory of Christ in him was hidden only for some time, but now revealed.I used to like his music and go to his show at Debasco and Skindle then at Ojuelegba or stadium hotel in the early 90s.God is great.
I’m very happy for sir May God Almighty continue to be with you sir. You we move from glory to glory in Jesus Name.
AY,u said wat I am having in mind. so obvious no Muslim is named Johnson and no Muslim is to be shy of his religion. He was a christian and wanted the fame so he left for Fuji under the umbrella of muslims. mind you,Islam do not accept any form of music with musical instruments. He was never a Muslim and still the christian he has always been. We have our religion so do u have yours. We don’t force people into Islam its for those Allah wants to accommodate in paradise alone. Maa Sallam
It is a pity the man left light into darkness
Your comment..Am So Happy for you Brother Ayuba. God will continue to strenghten your faith. I pray you will never Look back to the things of the world… And as for those that makes comments abt d lady… Ayuba didn’t mention it any Where that His wife converted him…
Ayuba was not a muslim but born in an Islamic background. He did nt know how to recite Al-Quran, go an look at his songs from where he starts, there is no one u will hear him reciting Alquran. This is nt strange to me, this guy has given his life to his wife to control him by following her to church. May Almighty Allah save all muslims from going astray and also protect us from His torment. Amin Nah Yah Allahu.
hello dear, I offer you deliverance from this torment. Jesus is God’s offering for man’s deliverance. anyone who believes in him will be saved. He doesn’t torment anyone, there’s no torment with him, he loves you and wants to rescue you from the torment that’s present anywhere else. He proved his love when he left his throne, died and was buried for you. He is the son of God.
love you.
Your comment..Congratulations Mr Johnson, it takes people in d light to understand what happens in d light. Those Muslim dat are criticizing u are in darkness, they surely cannot understand d mystery behind ur change of faith. May d Lord Jesus continue to strengthen ur faith in God through Him, Amen.
My Bothers and Sisters in ISLAM, dont let us borders ourselves on this issue, the man is not a treu Muslim right from the time. being a muslim is quite different from being born in an ISLAMIC background.I hope it will not be too late for him.
”HIDINAT SIRATALILMUSTAKIM” I thanks God for my life Being a MUSLIM i am so happy.
Has he ever perform the real HAJJI so that he can know the truth.
Mah Sallam.
Thank God 4 ur new life 4 U 2 accept Jesus christ,forward ever backward never
i pity mr adewale ayuba 4 his converted 4rom light 2 darkness
Mr Johnson, i’v been 1 of ur biggest fan since 1999 & ever wil i be. i av a kind of muslim background, 85% of de friendz i keep are
muslims which has made me attend/participate in most muslims activity around me, yet i remain a christian.
I dnt xpect any1 to criticize 1 religion 4 d other, its nt proper at all. i also think its a matter of CHOICE & he has just done that without his wife influence. I beg Ayuba’s critics 2 plzzzzzz back offf. “…..BIGGER U SIR…..”
I dnt xpect any1 to criticize 1 religion 4 d other, its nt proper at all. i also think its a matter of CHOICE & he has just done that without his wife influence. I beg Ayuba’s critics 2 plzzzzzz back off. “…..BIGGER U SIR…..”
Your comment..olatunbosun,dnt mistake islam has been exist before anabi muhamed comes to dis life.
i congrtlte u 4 ur kind decisn, is all about what u want! life or paradise? d most popular religion in nig is xristian pursuing life wit std living or islam wit paradise & les concern wit dis life. from comment! u fail 2 clear 2 main point 1. u was not reveald what led u 2 xrstnty ”i tink my convictn was in d bible” 2. u have ever being a practsng muslim ‘married 2 an igbo woman, readng bible after d cleric left” i can conclude dat u join xristianity 2 enjoing more in life ‘ 2wks holidy in london, holidy in dubai without ask 4 mosque. i congratlte u againg 4 chooses gold & silver 4 paradise.
Mr Adewale Ayuba, u a wellcom to the gospel of truth and peace. The lord that has saved u from darkness shall uphold u forever. U will never backslide in Jesus mighthy name. If there is no power in Jesus why will they persecute the message and the preacher of christ. Stand firm in christ and preach the gospel.
Your comment. It’s gud to make decisions’ bt better 2 mk D right decisions. I had practiced islam 4 years befor I came 2 knw dat its only Dis way of D cross dat leads 2 paradise. Anybody who dies as a muslim without knwing and believing in D only son of God is doomed already in hell fire!!!
Anyone dt beliefs in d existence of God knows that both heaven and hell are real. The decision u make here determines where u spend your eternity and Jesus categoricaly said “I AM THE WAY……NO ONE GETS TO D FATHER EXCEPT THROUGH ME”. This man has found D TRUE GOD. It’s not about regilion…..PERSONALLY SEEK GOD AND U SHALL FIND HIM. Jesus is Lord!
Congrat. Please hold firm to the truth you have received. They persecute you now that Christ has separated you from them. Remember his world in Matthew 10:28-39 and John 16:33. God has transform you from darkness to light. Nothing in Islam but force and self-righteousness. I was once a Muslim some years back. Full of religion without righteousness. I met with Christ on 17th April, 1992 and I have a brand new life. What a great day. Today, all my siblings are in Christ.
For my Muslim friend, please repent and give your life to Christ so that you can have eternal hope.
The centrality of Islam is what Boko Haram, Taliban etc are doing today. Remember Sura 4:89 “seize them and slay them wherever you find them: and in any case take no friends or helpers from their ranks.”
Slay the idolaters wherever you find them, and take them captives and besiege them and lie in wait for them in every ambush. (Sura 9:5).
Even Hadith says more,Hadith Al Buhkari vol. 9:57).
Remember Jesus said I am the way the truth and life. Come unto me all ye that labour and heaven laden, I will give you rest. He further said in Matthew 5:44 that love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you:
I am appealing to you to come to the Light by repenting of your sins and accept Jesus as your personal Lord and saviour before it is too late.
No one brought religion from heaven but found religions on earth , you decides which one that suitable for yourself, you may born by any religious background but your soul is more important, let us respect people choice without criticism them, adewale ayuba choses God instead of choosing people. God does things how he likes he called Saul a murderer to become an evangelist saving people souls and changed him to Paul , its mistery how God does is things. So my dear brother and sister allow yourself to be used by ur Creator and remould you for good work . congratulations to more who know d truth that are chosen it…