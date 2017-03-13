Adoke: Obasanjo and Jonathan are alive… have they denied their roles in Malabu?

Mohammed Adoke, former attorney-general of the federation (AGF), has written a letter to Abubakar Malami, minister of justice, maintaining his innocence in the controversial Malabu oil deal.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has alleged that Adoke exchanged more than $2.2 million in a bureau de change in Abuja as part of his own share, an allegation he denied.
Adoke wondered why the anti-graft agency singled him out for prosecution when he did not commit any illegality.
He said at least three presidents were involved in the deal, and that apart from Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan have not denied scrutinising the terms of settlement in the deal.
Adoke said he was being vilified for choosing to serve his fatherland.
“I anxiously want to know where I went wrong that I have been singled out by the EFCC for prosecution,” he wrote.
“I also want to know the effect of section 5 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended with respect to the vesting of all the executive powers of the federation in the president to exercise by himself and or through his ministers and appointees.
“What is the effect of section 5 of the constitution on persons who act pursuant to lawful Presidential approvals? This is more so as two out of the three presidents that had the opportunity to scrutinise this settlement (Presidents Obasanjo and Jonathan) are alive. Have they disowned the settlement? Has our predecessor in office, Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN distanced himself from the settlement he brokered?
“Have the honourable ministers of petroleum resources and finance at the time of implementation of the settlement (Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke, CON and Dr. Olusegun Aganga, respectively) disowned the settlement or their signatures? It is my respectful view that Nigerians deserve answers to these questions as it will help them and my humble self to understand the actions and the machinations of the EFCC masquerading to be acting in the national interest while surreptitiously deploying state resources and machinery to promote the personal agenda of their cohorts.”
Adoke appealed to Malami to ensure that state institutions are not hijacked and used as a tool for vendetta.
He also said he was ready to face justice if anything incriminating is found on him.
“I wish to use this medium to appeal to the honourable attorney-general of the federation to be mindful of his overarching powers over public prosecution and the need to ensure that state institutions do not become persecutors or instruments in the hands of those pursing personal vendetta,” he said.
“The constitution and the traditions of our noble profession demand your oversight over public prosecution.
“Consequently, if you find that I had breached my oath of office or abused my office, please do not hesitate to bring me to justice.
“However, if it is the contrary, as I strongly believe, that certain individuals who had vowed to even scores with me are now being aided by state institutions such as the EFCC; I deserve protection from these unwarranted attacks and dehumanising treatment that I am being subjected to merely because I chose to serve my fatherland.”
True conscientious justice is only attainable when all people involved in a crime are lawfully tried without favoritism and where no exception and exemption confer on certain people. Though, present administration are doing their best to fight and cub corruption, but there’s no living spirit of trueness, equity, and justice if some people for their status are exempted from prosecution while only the lower cadres robed as sacrificial lambs to the wrath of rule of law and justice and are made to pay the price for crimes that were vetoed, signed and cleared, and masterminded by their bosses.
True conscientious justice cuts all fingers with blood without preferences… I wonder in my widest imagination if there’s any logical meaning (s) why the statue of Justice itself is blindfolded carrying a scale and a sword?
…I still ponder.
Why is this man making too many pronouncements on this matter. As a lawyer he should keep quite until he gets to court then he can bring into this fraud case all those he believe were involved. He should be sincere and bold to acknowledge his role. This country has a reputation of having AGF who work against the interest of this nation.