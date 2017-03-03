Tuesday, March 7, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Dalung: Africa can’t remain a plucking ground for European football leagues
March 03
18:36 2017
Solomon Dalung, minister of sports, has urged African football administrators to develop their respective leagues to avoid the prevalent exploitation by Europeans.

He charged African football leagues to address the challenges stopping them competing with the best leagues in the world.

Dalung said this on Thursday when senate president Bukola Saraki hosted Madagascar Football Association president, Ahmad Ahmad.

“Our country has made, and is still making major contributions to peace and security in several African nations, and has also been making positive contributions in the game of football,” said Dalung.

“Over 70 per cent of Africa’s youth are unemployed, and we believe that with good governance and excellent management of resources.

“Football can provide employment for hundreds of millions of Africa’s young population and by so doing, reduce social vices and restiveness.

“The barriers against Africa competing favourably in the international sphere must be broken. There are a lot of impediments, including poor infrastructure.

“FIFA should allot more money to Africa for infrastructural development, and there must be equity. We cannot afford to remain a mere plucking ground for the European Leagues.

“The leaders of African football must address these salient issues,” he concluded.

  1. sammyv
    sammyv March 07, 15:13

    Good afternoon Great Nigerians. I think we should all wake up and face the truth, just as minister of sports has made clear in person of Mr. Dalung, we have to encourage our own league in order to meet up with the international leagues like He has stated, and it can be done with the maximum support of Federal Government of this country and should be attend to speedily thank you.

