AGF ‘asks’ Okorocha to reinstate sacked monarch

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, has reportedly asked Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, to reinstate Cletus Ilomuanya as chairman of the state council of traditional rulers.

Ilomunaya was dethroned as Obi of Obinugwu in 2011 and subsequently removed as head of traditional rulers.

The monarch filed a suit to challenge his removal, and the appeal court ruled in his favour, but the state government allegedly refused to honour the judgement.

Ilomunya subsequently petitioned the attorney-general, who responded to him in a letter written sent by the ministry of justice on November 16, 2016.

The ministry was quoted to have said the government of Imo had been instructed to obey the court order.

“This ministry has written to the Imo state governor to obey the judgment of the court of appeal by reversing the dissolution of the Imo state council of traditional rulers and to reinstate you as the council’s chairman,” the letter read.

Taiwo Abiodogun, solicitor-general of the federation and permanent secretary, ministry of justice, implored Okorocha to take notice of the subsisting court of appeal judgment against the dissolution of the council under Ilomuonya’s chairmanship as well as his motion for stay of execution of the said judgment dismissed by the same court.

“I hereby request Your Excellency to be guided by the judgment of the court of appeal by reversing the dissolution of Imo state council of traditional rulers and to re-instate HRH Eze (DR) CI Ilomuanya, CON, as the council’s chairman”, the letter read.

Some Imo indigenes have also appealed to Okorocha to reinstate the monarch and allow peace reign.

“Everybody cannot be wrong in this matter, including our courts and the nation’s chief law officer. We expect the governor to do the needful and show exemplary conducts in this regard,” a traditional ruler, who does not want his identity revealed, said.

Contacted Sam Onwuemeodo, chief press secretary to the governor, claimed not to be aware of any directive from the AGF to the governor.

“I am not aware of that directive,” he told TheCable before ending the conversation abruptly.