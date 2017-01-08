Monday, January 9, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 6, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,251.39 Deals 2,659.00 Volume 210,206,142.00 Value 1,510,695,230.89Market Cap 9,032,484,259,046.31TOP GAINERS GUINNESS 80 (1.1) ZENITHBANK 14.77 (0.27) OANDO 4.69 (0.15) UCAP 3.02 (0.14) ACCESS 6.28 (0.14) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 265.05 (-13.95) NESTLE 809 (-1) CADBURY 5.22 (-0.27) UBN 5.22 (-0.27) UACN 16.64 (-0.26) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 374.3456 EURO 319.0784 SWISS FRANC 297.7473 YEN 2.6039 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 375.577 EURO 320.128 SWISS FRANC 298.7267 YEN 2.6124 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.91 Natural Gas 3.304 (0.031) Gold 1177.40 (-3.90) Silver 16.535 (-0.102) Copper 2.5255 (-0.012) Wheat 424.50 (-1.75) Coffee 144.25 (0.50) Cotton 73.26 (-0.52) Cocoa 2259.00 (-3.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Agwai to el-Rufai: Compensate all parties, not only herdsmen

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Agwai to el-Rufai: Compensate all parties, not only herdsmen
January 08
12:13 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Martin Luther Agwai, a retired military general, says if there is going be compensation given to anyone as a result of the southern Kaduna crisis, all aggrieved parties should included.

Reports said that the Kaduna government was a negotiating a compensation for Fulani herdsmen who lost their cattle to the attacks.

But speaking in an interview with DAILY TRUST, Agwai said that his committee recommended that the state government dialogue and compensate all the aggrieved parties.

Agwai, who headed a committee set up by the Kaduna government to investigate the persistent killings, said that if the Kaduna government “has paid one group and quoted our report, I feel that is partial.”

“I have heard such rumour; but my report is open. What the committee recommended was for the government to dialogue and compensate all the aggrieved parties, not an aggrieved party. If the Kaduna state government cannot do it alone, it should appeal to the federal government and international organisations for assistance,” he said.

“So, if there is going to be dialogue it should include everybody. If there is going to be compensation it should also include everybody.

“Our report even went further to say that in the interim, government can talk about grazing reserves, but in the long run, ranching is the solution to the problem. We should bear in mind that because cattle are increasing, the owners of the cattle are also increasing.

“In the same vein, farmers are increasing and the quest for farmlands is increasing. But the land itself is constant, it does not increase. And if you want to have a proper mechanised and profitable farming, you need a land of over 100,000 hectares. Everybody is trying to use the land; hence we cannot continue to graze from place to place.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
KadunaMartin Luther AgwaiNasir el-Rufaisouthern kaduna killings
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. John
    John January 09, 14:28

    Good clarification

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 09, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.82382.53331.57
LAGOS490600505
KANO485595500
PH490600506
ABUJA490600503
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.