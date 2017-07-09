Ahiara diocese: St John’s Knights ask priests to accept Okpaleke

Advertisement

The Knights of St John International and Ladies Auxiliary (KSJI), an order of the Roman Catholic Church, has asked the priests and the laity of Ahiara diocese in Imo state to obey the directive of Pope Francis regarding accepting Peter Okpaleke as their bishop.

In 2012, Okpaleke was appointed bishop of the diocese by the then Pope, Benedict XVI, but he was unable to take control of the place following protests by some priests and members of the church.

He was later ordained a bishop in May 2013. The event did not take place in Ahiara diocese, but at a seminary in the Archdiocese of Owerri. Some priests of the diocese argued and still contend that Ahiara is in Mbaise, a predominantly Catholic region of Imo, and that Okpaleke was brought from neigbhouring Anambra state.

In response, Pope Francis gave a directive to the defiant priests to write a letter of apology for their opposition, promise obedience and allegiance to his authority and to accept the bishop appointed for their diocese.

This happened after the Supreme Subordinate Board (National) meeting of KSJI and their ladies held over the weekend.

Speaking after a national board meeting of knights of St John in Owerri at the weekend, Anselm Okafor, supreme subordinate president, KSJI Nigeria, frowned at the situation in diocese.

He condemned the attitude of members of the lay faithful of Ahiara diocese, which he said, “bordered on intransigence and disrespect to the Pope”.

“We express our disappointment with the priests who should know better. Make no mistake about it; the Catholic Church has a rich and enviable history, devoid of ethnic and primordial considerations and therefore, the appointment of a bishop is at the behest of the Pope, and this is backed by Cannon Law 377,” Okafor said.

He warned that “the Catholic Church is greater than any individual or group of persons, and therefore, we must obey because the Pope speaks ex cathedra”.