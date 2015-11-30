Saturday, January 14, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 9, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,580.22 Deals 3,423.00 Volume 219,025,579.00 Value 1,407,679,637.39Market Cap 9,145,625,989,225.41TOP GAINERS DANGCEM 160 (2) GUARANTY 24.6 (1.06) TOTAL 300 (1) ZENITHBANK 15.49 (0.72) UACN 17 (0.36) TOP LOSERS 7UP 122.55 (-6.45) ASHAKACEM 10.86 (-0.57) CADBURY 9.03 (-0.47) FO 80.37 (-0.21) CAPHOTEL 3.33 (-0.17) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 375.8656 EURO 321.784 SWISS FRANC 300.3953 YEN 2.6196 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 377.102 EURO 322.8425 SWISS FRANC 301.3834 YEN 2.6282 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.83 Natural Gas 3.131 (-0.154) Gold 1179.20 (5.7999) Silver 16.58 (0.061) Copper 2.533 (-0.013) Wheat 423.25 (0.00) Coffee 144.40 (1.55) Cotton 73.95 (-0.04) Cocoa 2175.00 (-86.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Air force promotes 14 to AVM

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Air force promotes 14 to AVM
November 30
22:02 2015
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday in Abuja released the promotion of 14 air vice marshals, 26 air commodores, 22 group captains and 91 wing commanders.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dele Alonge, an air commodore and NAF director of public relations and information.

According to the statement, those promoted to the rank of AVM are: the chief of aircraft engineering, Onyemaechi Osahor and the director of works, Shehu Adamu, both of NAF headquarters.

Others include: director air intelligence, NAF headquarters, Mohammed Usman; principal air staff officer to the chief of air staff, Muhammad Abdul-Wahab; commander 75 Strike Group Yola, Isiaka Amao; and commander 303 Flying Training School Kano, John Baba.

Others are: commander 81 air maritime group Benin, Okechukwu Ntukogu, a directing staff at the National Defence College and Humphrey Okpala, commander 203 medium airlift group Ilorin.

Also promoted are: Yekeen Ishola, director of information communication technology at the National Defence College, Christian Dii, managing director, NAF Housing and Construction Company and Sambo Usman, commander 335 Base Services Group Kaduna.

The statement further listed Auwal Muhammad, director search and rescue, National Emergency Management Agency, Charles Otegbade and commander 333 logistics group Kaduna, Isyaka Bukar.

According to the statement, the senior officers elevated to the rank of air commodore include Emmanuel Udenyi, Aliyu Bello, Iboro Etukudo, Chiebonam Ozougwu, Abidemi Marquis, Abubakar Liman, Pius Oahimire and Kabiru Aliyu.

Others are Ubrufih Uzezi, Nkem Aguiyi, Sule Lawal and Paul Masiyer, Captains Isah Muhammad, Kurotimi Obidake, Dalhat Ladan, Adeniyi Amesinlola, Olagoke Ogunmola, Raheem Tijani and Obainana Imafidor.

Framah Batnah, John Dibal, Mohammed Sini, Barisi Keenam, Sunday Ogba, Habib Adamu and Emma Enam were also among those elevated to air commodores.

The statement said that the promotions were in line with one of the key drivers of the vision of the chief of air staff, Sadique Abubakar, an air marshal.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. MTsamiya
    MTsamiya January 14, 12:11

    May Allah assist dem & wishing dem a good health.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 14, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK316.13385.11336.46
LAGOS491600515
KANO487595510
PH491600518
ABUJA492600516
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.