Air force promotes 14 to AVM

This is contained in a statement signed by Dele Alonge, an air commodore and NAF director of public relations and information.

According to the statement, those promoted to the rank of AVM are: the chief of aircraft engineering, Onyemaechi Osahor and the director of works, Shehu Adamu, both of NAF headquarters.

Others include: director air intelligence, NAF headquarters, Mohammed Usman; principal air staff officer to the chief of air staff, Muhammad Abdul-Wahab; commander 75 Strike Group Yola, Isiaka Amao; and commander 303 Flying Training School Kano, John Baba.

Others are: commander 81 air maritime group Benin, Okechukwu Ntukogu, a directing staff at the National Defence College and Humphrey Okpala, commander 203 medium airlift group Ilorin.

Also promoted are: Yekeen Ishola, director of information communication technology at the National Defence College, Christian Dii, managing director, NAF Housing and Construction Company and Sambo Usman, commander 335 Base Services Group Kaduna.

The statement further listed Auwal Muhammad, director search and rescue, National Emergency Management Agency, Charles Otegbade and commander 333 logistics group Kaduna, Isyaka Bukar.

According to the statement, the senior officers elevated to the rank of air commodore include Emmanuel Udenyi, Aliyu Bello, Iboro Etukudo, Chiebonam Ozougwu, Abidemi Marquis, Abubakar Liman, Pius Oahimire and Kabiru Aliyu.

Others are Ubrufih Uzezi, Nkem Aguiyi, Sule Lawal and Paul Masiyer, Captains Isah Muhammad, Kurotimi Obidake, Dalhat Ladan, Adeniyi Amesinlola, Olagoke Ogunmola, Raheem Tijani and Obainana Imafidor.

Framah Batnah, John Dibal, Mohammed Sini, Barisi Keenam, Sunday Ogba, Habib Adamu and Emma Enam were also among those elevated to air commodores.

The statement said that the promotions were in line with one of the key drivers of the vision of the chief of air staff, Sadique Abubakar, an air marshal.