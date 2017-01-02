Monday, January 2, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
TheCable

Niger says Minna airport the ‘wise’ option during repair of Abuja airport

January 02
14:52 2017
The Niger state government has advised the federal government to make use of the Minna International Airport during the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, has already announced the choice of Kaduna international airport as alternative.

But Jonathan Vatsa, Niger commissioner for information, said Minna airport is the closest to Abuja.

He appealed to the government to hasten work on the dualisation of Suleja–Minna road to serve as gateway to the Minna airport.

Vatsa expressed the readiness of the Niger government to assist the federal government in making Minna airport an alternative for the period Abuja airport will be closed.

He said Minna airport had the requisite facilities and manpower to serve as “trusted” alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport, Abuja, adding that the state was also known as one of most peaceful in the country.

He added that conversion of Minna airport for the purpose would also reduce the suffering of travellers.

“In times like this, Minna airport should be used and in the most economic way; it should also be used as a cargo airport,” he said in a statement.

“Therefore, with the planned closure of Abuja airport for rehabilitation, it is wise economically to use Minna to serve Abuja.

“The proximity of Minna to Abuja is one hour plus if the dualisation work on Minna-Suleja road is fast-tracked and completed as planned by the federal government.

“As government, we therefore call on the authorities to look into this viable alternative.”

  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako January 02, 17:24

    Niger State will now pay for not giving attention to the poor state of road to Minna from Abuja (even if it may be a ‘federal’ road). The road to Minna is a death trap at the moment! It is a choice for a lesser evil. However, in all, the FG has planned what will remain historical, a very poor strategy. The runway did not go bad yesterday, what could have hindered the construction of a second runway in the first place?!

