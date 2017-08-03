Aisha Buhari back from London as Nigerians await return of president

Advertisement

As Nigerians await the return of President Muhammadu Buhari who has been in London for 88 days, Aisha, his wife, returned to the country in the early hours of Thursday.

She left the country on July 2 to be with her husband who is receiving medical attention.

She joined her husband almost a month after he left the country on May 7 to seek medical attention.

Suleiman Haruna, director of information to the wife of the president, on Thursday confirmed that Buhari returned to the country in the early hours of the day.

Haruna added that she landed in Abuja and later proceeded to Owerri, Imo state capital, where she attended the “annual August meeting” organised by the wife of the governor.

“Yes. I can confirm that Her Excellency is back. She returned to the country this morning and proceeded to Owerri for a function organised by the state governor’s wife,” he said.

The annual August meeting of Igbo women is the home-coming and gathering of married women living outside Igboland in collaboration with the ones resident in the rural communities to maintain a common front.

The tradition predates the Nigerian civil war of 1967 and has endured till date.