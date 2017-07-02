Aisha Buhari returns to London

Advertisement

Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, is on her way to London to visit her husband who is on medical vacation.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the president’s wife would stop over at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, en route London.

“She is expected to stop over at Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organization of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) on Monday 3rd July, 2017,” read the statement signed by Suleiman Haruna, director of information, office of the wife of the president

“She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organisation and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organisation.

“She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, 3rd July, 2017.

“She will convey to the President the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery.”

Buhari departed the country on May 7, announcing that only his doctors could state when he would return.

His wife left for the UK three weeks later and returned to the country, saying her husband was recuperating very fast.

Six days later, an online platform reported that she was not granted access to her husband during the visit but the president’s wife did not confirm or deny the report.

There has been anxiety over Buhari’s absence, with some of his critics calling on him to resign.