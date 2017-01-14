Monday, January 16, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
VIDEO: Ajimobi releases own version of encounter with students

January 14
2017
Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo state, has released his own version of the encounter with students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, who staged a protest to his office on Wednesday.

A video where the governor was talking down on the students has since gone viral.

It attracted criticisms, with many particularly on social media, branding the number one citizen in Oyo state a bad administrator.

In an attempt to salvage the situation, Ajimobi’s media team released a four-minute footage.

Yomi Layinka, special adviser, communication and strategy to the governor, wrote a short note in the mail through which the video was sent.

“You may have stumbled on a one-sided video of the almost one-hour conversation the Oyo state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, had with students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, over the continued closure of the college by the university management,” the note read.

“Kindly spare time to watch this four-minute clip that gives a vivid account of the buildup to the said video.”

The following transpired in the video:

Governor: I don’t believe you all are students.

Students: We are

He shook his head, saying: “You see if someone is called a student, he must have the capacity to listen. Now that you are here and I was informed of your presence, and I decide to come here to address you, then you have to listen to me.”

The students continued interrupting him, and Ajimobi snapped: “If you don’t want me to speak to you, you shouldn’t have come here.

“If you say you are a student, part of the responsibilities of a student is to be respectful.”

They cut him short again. This time around chanting in solidarity.

Responding, he said: “If that’s how you want to relate with me, I won’t talk to you. If you want to turn this into a chaotic affair, go ahead, we are ready for you.”

Below is the video:

  1. idi apa
    idi apa January 16, 06:26

    Your comment..well we need to appeal for calm,most of time student feel that the only language that the government understand is violence while they failed to realise the fact that not everything can be solve with violence, I will still appeal to our gov to please tamper justice with mercy and remb that all this student were not from the same family therefore influence shld not be erase pls.when some student are relating with there parent you will wonder if they are his/her parent at the same time the role and prev action of the school mgt might have irritated the student before the arrival of the governor and may be they have suffered diff kind of maltreatment from the mgt.but the governor should pls tamper justice with mercy remb he was once a student,all this may not occurred during his time as a student due to the way and manner they situation was handle by then

    Reply to this comment

