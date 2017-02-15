Akin Oyebode: If Buhari can speak to Trump, he should address Nigerians

Advertisement

Akin Oyebode, professor of international law and jurisprudence at the University of Lagos, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speak to Nigerians.

Oyebode said the need to address Nigerians has “become more necessary” after Buhari had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump.

He said though the president had some difficulty that necessitated his vacation to London, that should not bar him from speaking to Nigerians.

“I have seen pictures in the papers and he looks okay, and the wife says pray for him and all that, to assure us that everything is okay,” he said.

“But the pressure is on him now having spoken to Donald Trump.

“The least he can do for us is either to come back quickly or address Nigerians by teleconferencing or Skype or whatever.”

Oyebode said silence could lead to questioning of the president’s credibility, but that it would be soothing for him to speak to Nigerians.

“He should address Nigerians that it’s not as bad as you guys think. It will sooth the worried balms in Nigeria,” he said.

“If the president can find the time to talk to Donald Trump, then he should be able to talk to us.”

Buhari embarked on a 10-day vacation on January 19, but on February 5, he wrote to the national assembly to extend his vacation indefinitely.

He said his doctors advised him to complete and get the results of some medical tests.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has since taken charge.