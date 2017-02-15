Wednesday, February 15, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 15, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:All Share Index 25,032.17Deals 2,868.00Volume 144,886,459.00Value 1,914,308,842.59Market Cap 8,663,158,846,753.66 TOP GAINERSFO 56.7 (2.7)PZ 12.16 (0.57)GLAXOSMITH 14.75 (0.5)ETI 9.8 (0.3)DANGFLOUR 4.1 (0.13)TOP LOSERSNESTLE 600 (-24.4)NB 112.82 (-5.93)CAP 30.43 (-1.57)GUINNESS 64(-1)UNILEVER 34 (-1)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.5£GBP 379.8942EURO 323.6835SWISS FRANC 303.3171YEN 2.6842Selling: $USD 305.5£GBP 381.1418EURO 324.7465SWISS FRANC 304.3132YEN 2.6931CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.94Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.04)Gold 1225.20 (-0.6001)Silver 17.845 (0.024)Copper 2.731 (-0.052)Wheat 450.00 (-2.25)Coffee 142.60 (-1.65)Cotton 76.39 (-0.22)Cocoa 1934.00 (45.00)

TheCable

Akin Oyebode: If Buhari can speak to Trump, he should address Nigerians

February 15
15:44 2017
Akin Oyebode, professor of international law and jurisprudence at the University of Lagos, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speak to Nigerians.

Oyebode said the need to address Nigerians has “become more necessary” after Buhari had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump.

He said though the president had some difficulty that necessitated his vacation to London, that should not bar him from speaking to Nigerians.

“I have seen pictures in the papers and he looks okay, and the wife says pray for him and all that, to assure us that everything is okay,” he said.

“But the pressure is on him now having spoken to Donald Trump.

“The least he can do for us is either to come back quickly or address Nigerians by teleconferencing or Skype or whatever.”

Oyebode said silence could lead to questioning of the president’s credibility, but that it would be soothing for him to speak to Nigerians.

“He should address Nigerians that it’s not as bad as you guys think. It will sooth the worried balms in Nigeria,” he said.

“If the president can find the time to talk to Donald Trump, then he should be able to talk to us.”

Buhari embarked on a 10-day vacation on January 19, but on February 5, he wrote to the national assembly to extend his vacation indefinitely.

He said his doctors advised him to complete and get the results of some medical tests.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has since taken charge.

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako February 15, 18:27

    The Prof. should know by now as we all do, Buhari has no respect for Nigerians and he doesn’t believe Nigerians voted for him.

Exchange Rates

Feb 15, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00391.29332.51
LAGOS505620529
KANO501615523
PH506624526
ABUJA505621539
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
