Al-Makura: Buhari is very healthy, he’s fit to return home

Tanko Al-Makura, Nasarawa state governor, says President Muhammadu Buhari is healthy enough to return to Nigeria, insisting that he is not confined to a chair.

Al-Makura, who was part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegation that visited Buhari in London on Sunday, said the president is mentally alert and aware of “everything going on in the country”.

According to the governor, himself and his colleagues “walked” with Buhari and “brainstormed” on several issues “for about an hour” during the course of the visit.

“The President is fit enough to return any time. We did not only visit the President, we walked, we sat down with him and we fraternised the way we used to do. He was not confined to any chair or any place,” Al-Makura told The Nation.

“The President was really looking himself and very healthy. He was very alert, very concerned about the country and he was abreast of the latest issues in Nigeria. He has information on everything going on in the country.

“He maintained his agility, his strength, his wit and the alertness of his mind. As far as I am concerned, the President can come back any time from now. He is fit to return home.

“For about an hour, we brainstormed on a number of issues, especially about national interest and the unity of this country. We spoke generally on how to handle issues or policies that will enhance the quality of life in this country.

“The President also tried to find out how each state was doing from the governors on the trip. And he asked questions from party leaders and all members of the delegation. After a long session, we ended up on the dining table where we feasted with the President.”