Wednesday, September 6, 2017
TheCable

Alhassan: I don’t care being sacked… if Buhari contests in 2019, I’ll support Atiku

Alhassan: I don’t care being sacked… if Buhari contests in 2019, I’ll support Atiku
September 06
17:39 2017
Aisha Alhassan, minister of women affairs, says she will support Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, if he decides to run for office in 2019.

In a video which went viral on Wednesday, the minister declared support for the former vice-president.

Her action sparked condemnation, particularly among supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But in an interview with the BBC Hausa, Alhassan described Abubakar as her godfather, saying she does not mind losing her job for supporting the former number two citizen.

“Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics. And again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019,” she said.

“Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister but Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku says he is going to contest.

“If because of what I said, I am sacked, it will not bother me because I believe in Allah, that my time has elapsed that is why… Baba is not a mad man like those calling for my sack. They have been sending it and spreading that if Baba sees this I will be sacked‎.”

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Dr.Tb Peter
    Dr.Tb Peter September 06, 22:00

    Well, Aisha Alhassan has said it all, A word is enough for the wise.

