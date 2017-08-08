Amaechi: Abuja-Kaduna rail line generating N1m daily

Advertisement

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, says the Abuja-Kaduna rail line now generates one million naira daily.

In an interview with NAN, Amaechi said that the feat was due to the increase in passengers that patronise the rail.

He attributed the passenger surge to the security challenges faced by commuters along the route.

‘’We are spending N56 million per month, we are getting back only N16 million. Now there is an improvement; we now make N30 million, (that is) one million naira per day,” he said.

‘’The improvement started last month because of increase in passengers because of the kidnapping on the road.”

The minister said government was using the generated revenues on the maintenance of the coaches and other logistics.

He added that that government would address the issue of touting at the Idu rail station with the expected arrival of 10 more coaches by October.

He, however, stated that the arrival of the new coaches would require more resources for maintenance in order to meet customers’ expectations.

The Abuja-Kaduna rail line had commenced commercial operation in July 2016.