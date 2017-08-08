Wednesday, August 9, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Amaechi: Abuja-Kaduna rail line generating N1m daily

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Amaechi: Abuja-Kaduna rail line generating N1m daily
August 08
12:50 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, says the Abuja-Kaduna rail line now generates one million naira daily.

In an interview with NAN, Amaechi said that the feat was due to the increase in passengers that patronise the rail.

He attributed the passenger surge to the security challenges faced by commuters along the route.

‘’We are spending N56 million per month, we are getting back only N16 million. Now there is an improvement; we now make N30 million, (that is) one million naira per day,” he said.

‘’The improvement started last month because of increase in passengers because of the kidnapping on the road.”

The minister said government was using the generated revenues on the maintenance of the coaches and other logistics.

He added that that government would address the issue of touting at the Idu rail station with the expected arrival of 10 more coaches by October.

He, however, stated that the arrival of the new coaches would require more resources for maintenance in order to meet customers’ expectations.

The Abuja-Kaduna rail line had commenced commercial operation in July 2016.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Abuja Kaduna railrotimi amaechi
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Dele
    Dele August 09, 08:57

    What a shameful achievement? Nigeria Railways makes N1million daily while LAMATA makes over N50million daily on Lagos Land transport.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Aug 08, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK368.00479.17434.57
LAGOS365475424
KANO364474424
PH366476425
ABUJA365475424
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.