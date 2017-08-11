Amaechi fires 11 rail staff for ticket ‘racketeering’

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has directed that the station managers, porters, and ticket officials at Idu and Rigasa, the Abuja-Kaduna rail stations be removed for alleged ticket racketeering at the stations.
Amaechi gave the directive while inspecting the rail stations on Friday.
According to the minister, the step became necessary following complaints of passengers over racketeering of VIP tickets at the stations.
He also complained about poor maintenance of the facilities, as well as the untidy surroundings of the stations.
“I am removing the station managers in Idu and Rigasa, the porters and ticket officials will be removed. Let’s see if it will resolve the complaints of passengers using the rail,” Amaechi said.
“Some of them have complained on the social media. I believe that if any system fails, it’s because the leaders allow it to fail and I will not allow that.
“The money we are spending monthly, is it just for diesel alone?
“Is it for general maintenance of all the stations and the environment, we will fix the lift within one week to ensure that passengers use it for their luggage.”
He said removing all these officials would put a stop to workers nonchalant attitude toward work and stop ticket racketeering in the stations.
Paschal Nnorli, manager, Abuja-Kaduna train service, said he had to disguise as a passenger to be able to confirm the complaints by passengers, adding that one of the portal boys was caught in the act.
The 11 ticket officials affected at the two stations were replaced, while the minister also scrapped the use of porter’s boys for carrying luggage.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Interesting. 53 years ago in 1964 just before the start of the olympics. the Japanese launched the Shinkansen – bullet train. With the effectiveness, speed and customer service synonymous with the Japanese. More than Half a decade later and Nigeria is talking about this. Who uses a gramophone in millennium. But that is what we have. SAD! Tragic! Unbelievable!
Sad sense of humor too – to appoint a failed monorail promoter as minister of transport…
when will we learn.
Cant blame the Chinese much.
The Japanese are not ready and the Government have deliberately choose not to negotiate for the best for us.
But we will change it. soon