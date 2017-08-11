Amaechi fires 11 rail staff for ticket ‘racketeering’

Advertisement

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has directed that the station managers, porters, and ticket officials at Idu and Rigasa, the Abuja-Kaduna rail stations be removed for alleged ticket racketeering at the stations.

Amaechi gave the directive while inspecting the rail stations on Friday.

According to the minister, the step became necessary following complaints of passengers over racketeering of VIP tickets at the stations.

He also complained about poor maintenance of the facilities, as well as the untidy surroundings of the stations.

“I am removing the station managers in Idu and Rigasa, the porters and ticket officials will be removed. Let’s see if it will resolve the complaints of passengers using the rail,” Amaechi said.

“Some of them have complained on the social media. I believe that if any system fails, it’s because the leaders allow it to fail and I will not allow that.

“The money we are spending monthly, is it just for diesel alone?

“Is it for general maintenance of all the stations and the environment, we will fix the lift within one week to ensure that passengers use it for their luggage.”

He said removing all these officials would put a stop to workers nonchalant attitude toward work and stop ticket racketeering in the stations.

Paschal Nnorli, manager, Abuja-Kaduna train service, said he had to disguise as a passenger to be able to confirm the complaints by passengers, adding that one of the portal boys was caught in the act.

The 11 ticket officials affected at the two stations were replaced, while the minister also scrapped the use of porter’s boys for carrying luggage.