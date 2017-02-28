Amaechi to govs: Don’t ban Okada riders — a lot of Nigerians depend on them

Advertisement

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has told governors not to ban motorcycles and tricycles because doing so “would affect the nation’s economy negatively”.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja during the celebration of the national day of Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairers and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Amaechi said a lot of Nigerians depend on them.

He said commercial cyclists play vital roles in the transportation sector, especially in transporting agricultural produce where roads are not easily accessible.

The minister also advised state governments to train commercial cyclists to reduce their recklessness on the road and ensure strict compliance with rules and regulations.

“I don’t think we should ban Okada because if we do, it will affect the economy; they only need to be trained to obey rules and regulations,” he said.

“The issue of security, safety and regulation should be dealt with at the state level; state governments should train Okada riders.

Ameachi, Yerima, Babangida and Gbenga Ashafa, a lawmaker from Lagos, at the event

“We know you play a vital role in the economy: Not all buses, taxis can access our roads for agricultural purposes; a lot of Nigerians depend on you because your services are cheap.

“The economy cannot only grow through white collar jobs; everybody doesn’t need to depend on government and what you have done is to be self-employed to feed yourselves.’’

Shehu Babangida, national president of ACOMORAN, said the day was an annual event designed to celebrate the informal sector in Nigeria.

He said the association’s 12 million membership had massively reduced the rate of unemployment and criminality in the country by engaging vulnerable youths.

The ACOMORAN president thanked the minister and Sani Yerima, former governor of Zamfara state, as well as other dignitaries, who attended the occasion.