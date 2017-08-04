Ambode speaks on steps Lagos is taking to have 24-hour power supply

Advertisement

Akinwumi Ambode, Lagos state governor, says in the next three or six years, the state will generate 3,000 megawatts of electricity through its embedded power programme.

The programme involves direct intervention in the power value chain for the purpose of achieving 24-hour power supply for Lagos.

Speaking at a meeting with officials of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in Abuja on Friday, the governor said it was clear that the problems in the energy sector could not be left to the federal government.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to seek a no-objection letter from NERC for the state government power programme.

“Embedded power was designed as our flagship programme for direct intervention in the power value chain towards achieving a 24-hour power for Lagos,” he said.

“Lagos state has always demonstrated its capacity and willingness to play a leading role in resolving the power sector challenges in the state, subject to the limit of the federal authority allowed regulations.

“Having succeeded in powering government facilities, the next level of intervention for our government is to collaborate with other stakeholders in the power sector to design and implement a roadmap for uninterrupted power supply to homes and businesses in Lagos state.

“The draft of the Lagos state embedded power bill was finalised in May 2017 and submitted to the National Electricity Regulatory Commission for clearance before same can be forwarded to the state house of assembly.

“The stakeholders meeting holding today is a continuation of the ongoing engagement between NERC and the Lagos state government on the Lagos state embedded power programme.”

Ambode said he is convinced that if given the freedom, the state would “significantly relieve the national grid and free more energy for distribution to other parts of Nigeria”.

“The proposed power programme will generate up to 3,000MW of power through accelerated deployment of various power plants in strategic locations across the state by private sector power providers within three to six years,” he said.

“Our prayer today is to seek the commission’s no objection letter for the Lagos state embedded power programme, based on cost reflective tariff regime that is fair to all parties and capable of unlocking private sector investments into the power sector on a sustainable basis.”

In his response, Dafe Akpeneye, NERC commissioner of legal licence and compliance, promised that the commission would work with the state government to ensure the success of the programme.

“Within the ambit of the law and existing regulations, you have our unflinching support in this project,” he said.

“So in response to what you said in your prayers to us, Your Excellency, I reaffirm the support of NERC towards this project. Our commitment is to create a viable electricity industry that works for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“As the laws and regulations permit us, we will work with you on this project to ensure that it does see the light of the day.”