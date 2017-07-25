Amid criticism, Bayelsa lawmaker defends construction of ‘floating toilet’

Advertisement

Kate Owoko, a Bayelsa lawmaker, has defended the heavily-panned floating latrine she built for her constituents.

The toilet built with corrugated iron sheets is located in one of the creeks of Amassoma where users are made to pass their faeces into the water.

The development had resulted in a backlash from Nigerians who saw the toilet as an insult to voters.

“This should be in no way mistaken for a constituency project which is her primary duty to her people. We are all aware that her constituency project is on education and it is ongoing,” a critic said.

But in reaction to the attacks, Owoko said the toilet was built due to pressing demand of the women of Okori-Ama and Oweidei-Ama of Amassoma – the town of late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, a former governor of Bayelsa.

“These were the pressing need from these women at the time. Due to the terrain of these said compounds, they were in grave need for such toilets to answer to the ‘call-of-nature’,” a post on her Facebook page read.

“Prior to today these women had to expose themselves to unsanitary conditions. Hence, requested particularly for such toilets from their representative.”