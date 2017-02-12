Angry South Africans burn houses of Nigerians

At least 15 houses either belonging or rented by immigrants, especially Nigerians, have been burnt by angry residents in Rosettenvile, south of Johannesburg.
The residents are reported to be angry that foreign nationals had turned the neighbourhood into a drug haven.
According to Africa Review, some shops belonging to foreign nationals in the area were also looted on Sunday.
South African residents in the area claim Nigerians had illegally taken over most property and turned them into drug and prostitution dens.
Marc Gbaffou, African Diaspora Forum (ADM) chairperson, confirmed the attacks and blamed Herman Mashaba, Johannesburg mayor, for his inflammatory comments.
Early last December, Mashaba told a media conference that illegal immigrants got there criminally and should be treated as such.
During a visit to Rosettenville on Friday, he made claims that foreign nationals were using girls as young as nine as prostitutes in ‘drug houses’.
“According to community members, these homes are illegally occupied by Nigerian foreign nationals who run the homes as brothels and have girls as young as nine years old working as prostitutes,” he said.
“Many of the women in these brothels are also alleged to have no official identification documentation.”
Gbaffou said it was reckless for the mayor to make such a statement without proof.
“What proof does he have that foreigners are running these brothels? His remarks are very inflammatory, and it makes no difference that he has diverted from illegal immigrants to drug peddling. It is very dangerous and we see it as propaganda of hatred,” he said.
A community leader, Andile Tshem, called on residents to desist from violence, adding that it was high time law enforcement agents took action against criminals.
“We don’t encourage this at all, you cannot correct a wrong with another wrong. South African people must not be living on the streets when foreigners are using houses as brothels,” he said.
Police have arrested a man found in one of the houses that was set alight in Rosettenville.
Some Nigerians in Johannesburg took to Twitter to express their anger.
Woww, this is so so annoying & bad. Most they burn houses to announce their displeasure? Why don’t they call on the police to carry out arrest if these allegations are though rather than engaging in violence? I think this is what shld obtain in a civilised nation or society. U’re waking a sleeping giant in an unpleasant manner.
You have spoken very well. That’s an effort to wake a sleeping lion. That should have reported to police to carry on investigation and action if the allegation is true than engaging in violence by burning houses of sleeping lions.
Nigeria government should take a strong step about d matter dis not first time South Africans will be killing Nigerians in their country wat ever d case may be is not right for an individual to take law in to their hands
Very very unfair at this civilization we all need to be out brother’s keeper and if such claim happened it’s very advisable to report to the respective agencies…
Nigerians In SA have really invested efforts in doing EVIL. I am a Nigerian who owns a house in SA. It was hijacked by drug dealers. It took me months upon months of battle to get them out. And guess what, they were Nigerians. Its really bad and we need to call a spade a spade. Lets not reduce this to anything else. Until good people rise up and take a stand, bad people will continue to determine the story of Nigeria. Everymorning over 40 young men wake up, and hand out on street corners selling drugs. This is the only people group that does such a thing. Its really bad.
I agree with you but the mayor should be cautioned for irresponsible utterances and call the police in. You find these irresponsible Nigerians all over the place Ghana, the UK, and it either scams and drugs, they don’t give a damn about anything. I asked one that was into scams that when you have destroyed the system and you become rich, how do you want to be safe with the system you helped to destroy eventually he was caught and in jail now. Especially the young ibos from the village that don’t have a clue about how to live a decent life, every crime to them is business