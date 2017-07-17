Monday, July 17, 2017
Angry youth attack rescue officials in Maiduguri

July 17
11:56 2017
A mob on Monday attacked officials of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), who were on rescue mission at the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The incident occurred at Londonciki-Simari area of Maiduguri, where a female suicide bomber attacked a mosque killing some worshippers, while 15 others sustained injuries.

The youth, who attacked the SEMA Emergency Rapid Response team dispatched to evacuate corpses and render assistance to the blast victims, were said to be angered by recent spate of suicide bombings  in Maiduguri.

Some of them chanted slogans against relief officials, saying, “Leave, we do not need your assistance.”

The youth, armed with club and sticks, smashed one of SEMA vehicles and prevented the team from carrying out its mission.

It took the intervention of members of the civilian joint task force  (CJTF) to rescue the SEMA officials.

An official of the state emergency agency, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident, but said only their vehicle was damaged.

Residents of the area had tried to apprehend the suicide bomber who was looking suspicious, but she ran into the mosque and detonated the explosive strapped on her body.

A witness, Muhammad Grema, who said he lost some of his friends in the attack, told  NAN that the incident occurred at about 5am.

Meanwhile, two female suicide bombers, who attempted to cross the security trenches at about 10:15  on Sunday, were killed at Mammanti area on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

Soldiers guarding the trenches shot the women as a result of which the explosive strapped to their bodies detonated, blowing them to pieces.

The police have promised to give updates on the development later in the day.

  1. Udeagbala
    Udeagbala July 17, 18:32

    This union has failed woefully

