Sunday, July 9, 2017
ANN launches forum, new interactive platform for members

July 07
00:07 2017
The Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) says it has developed a new platform  ‘ANN Forum’, to give its members a wider and easier medium for registration and interaction.

In a statement on Thursday, the group explained that the forum was created as a result of the membership limitations of WhatsApp groups and the need to have members register and stay engaged.

Onome Ojigbo, a software developer and the Lagos coordinator of ANN, said with the new forum, www.alliancefornewnigeria.org/annforum, individuals can register for membership, share, comment, like and have a stage to express their opinion.

“In addition, members can now create their own profiles and edit them for easy recognition,” he said adding that each state chapter could create its own group and invite members to join and grow its base.

“The goal now is not just to register but to engage members better and also know our members too,” Ojigbo said.

“The aim is to create an interactive atmosphere where members can engage themselves and exchange ideas. We simply want to do things differently.”

When asked when members would be able to access the mobile app, Ojigbo said that would be done any moment from now.

In his remarks, Osi Samuels, ANN national coordinator, said the development would further convince Nigerians that the group meant business.

“The ANN Forum is the first by any political group in the country,” Samuels said.

“This is a first by any political organisation and it is also in line with the new Mission of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“This forum will give our members the power to build a community like-minded Nigerians and bring them closer together to achieve our goal of engendering the Nigeria of our dreams.”

1 Comment

  1. Pascal Lojah
    Pascal Lojah July 09, 22:55

    This platform will surely take us to a new Nigeria I believe.

    Welcome on board.

