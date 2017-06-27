ANN: We are the only platform that can give opportunity to technocrats and professionals

Advertisement

The Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) says it is the only platform that can give opportunity to technocrats and professionals.

In a statement signed by Osi Samuels, its national coordinator, the group felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

It said the fasting period must have afforded Muslims across the country the opportunity to reflect on the state of the country and the need to get it out of the doldrums.

The group said the time had come for both Muslims and Christians to forget their differences and forge an alliance to take the nation to the next level.

The ANN added that there is need to replicate the Ramadan spirit in the larger society and in political relationships.

Acknowledging that there are Muslim professionals and technocrats in the country making their marks, the ANN said there is need for these professionals and technocrats to get involved in the political process and effect the desired change in the country.

“We have many Muslims professionals and technocrats out there who are making waves. We salute and greet them,” he said.

“We are, however, calling on them to get involved in the political process and go beyond the rhetoric of criticism and despondency of aloofness. They have to use the opportunity of the ANN presents and become ‘technoticians.

The group added that it represents the only platform that is ready to give technocrats and professionals the opportunity be part of the political process.

It said for a long period, the political destiny of the country has been left in the hands of professional politicians who have run the country aground.

“That is why we say we are the difference and we are using the end of the Ramadan fasting period to greet our Muslim brothers, sisters and professionals and further call on them to join the mission to rescue the country as represented by the ANN.”