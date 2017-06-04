APC declared winner of ALL Benue’s 23 councils — without election results

The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) announced on Sunday that the All Progressive Congress (APC) had won all the 23 local government chairmanship seats in the election held on Saturday.
It also announced that the party won all the councillorship positions, with some of the candidates returned unopposed.
John Tsuwa, BSIEC chairman, who declared the results in Makurdi, the state capital, however, declined to release details of votes scored by the candidates.
“The figures are not ready. I will not entertain questions because this is not a press conference,,” he told curious reporters.
Tsuwa said that eight political parties participated in the exercise and listed them to include Accord Party, APC, PDP, SDP, ACB, PPP, LP and NNPP.
He thanked security agencies for ensuring a smooth conduct of the elections, and expressed happiness that no case of violence or snatching of ballot box was reported throughout the exercise.
This kind of election has never happen in benue state, how ever thanks be to God.
It’s very unfortunate that while our country is trying to attain full Democratic status, some prominent personalities are dragging us back due to selfish political interest. The National Assembly should scrap States Independent Electoral Commission to avoid imposition of LGC Chairmen and Councillors
That is democracy.
This is first in history one party to win 23 LG in Benue state
Your comment..that is part of corruption in benue call me for more advice